"Don't Talk About Australia": Gavaskar Schools Ex-Ind Star During 2nd Test

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team are in a dire strait in the Test series against New Zealand. After having lost the first Test in Bengaluru, the second Test Test in Pune too hasn’t brought any good news for the hosts. New Zealand have taken a huge lead in the third innings and saving the match will be quite a task for India. In the midst of this former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has aksed all to focus on the current series rather than on the India vs Australia Test series that starts on November 22.

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The India vs Australia is a marquee series and buildup to it has already started. While doing commentary on the second day of the second Test, Dinesh Karthik mentioned the series and Sunil Gavaskar stopped him midway.

“Don’t talk about Australia now. That is a mistake that a lot of people often make. You’ve got to worry about what’s happening now. Your focus should be only on what’s happening at the moment. Australia will take care of itself. When you go there, you will find the methods to beat Australia. You’ve done that over the last couple of trips there. You found a way,” Sunil Gavaskar said on air.

“It’s not the players. The players are focussed on the game. It’s the circle around which is the media and everybody else which is talking about Australia. There is so much of coverage about what is going to happen in Australia. The Australian players are all the time talking about the Indian team, what should be the team and all that. Pick him, pick that player. No body is asking us about the Australian team. All the former Australian players are telling us pick this guy, that guy. Ask us too who should be in the Australian team.”