"Don't Touch Other Women": Uzbek GM Refuses Handshake With India's Vaishali

Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev’s refusal to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali stirred up a controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament before the Uzbek apologised, saying that he meant no disrespect and didn’t respond to the gesture because of “religious reasons”. In a video shared by ChessBase India on social media, Vaishali can be seen extending her hand before the start of a fourth-round contest against Yakubboev, who sat down without responding to it, leaving the Indian visibly awkward.

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Yakubboev, 23, who became a GM in 2019, lost the match and is currently on three points after eight rounds in the Challengers’ section.

Once the short video went viral, Yakubboev posted a lengthy response on ‘X’ saying, he had all the respect for Vaishali and her younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa but he “does not touch other women due to religious reasons.”

“I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons,” wrote Yakubboev, who is a practising Muslim.

3) 2. What I did before (referring to the game with Divya in 2023 and cases like that) I consider it wrong for me.

3. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do. — Nodirbek Yakubboev (@NodirbekYakubb1) January 26, 2025

Vaishali did not offer her hand after beating the Uzbek player. The Indian is on four points after eight rounds with five more to go.

“I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologise. I have some additional explanations: 1. Chess is not haram,” Yakubboev wrote.

“I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do,” he explained.

A renowned Uzbek chess Grandmaster, Nodirbek, refused to shake hands with India’s Women’s Grandmaster Vaishali. Does religion influence sports? However, he was seen shaking hands with other female players earlier. pic.twitter.com/fGR61wvwUP — Ayushh (@ayushh_it_is) January 27, 2025

Yakubboev said that in order to avoid such a situation in the eighth-round game against Romania’s Irina Bulmaga, he informed her in advance about his religious beliefs.

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“Today (Sunday) I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali I couldn’t tell them about it before the game and there was an awkward situation,” he added.

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Another Uzbek player Nodirbek Abdusattorov is playing in the ‘Open’ section of the tournament.