Ecuador's Piero Hincapie Becomes 2nd Player To Get Red Card For Covering Mouth At World Cup

Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie became the second player to be issued a red card at the World Cup under FIFA’s new rule that calls for a player to be sent off for covering their mouth during a confrontational exchange with an opponent. Hincapie was sent off in the 95th minute of Ecuador’s 2-0 loss to Mexico Tuesday in the round of 32. He was shown the red card following an exchange with Mexico forward Santi Giménez. FIFA established the new rule to prevent players from hiding abusive comments to opponents by covering their mouth.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón was the first player to be punished under the new rule when he was sent off in a group stage match against Turkey last week.

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While Ecuador’s tournament is over, Hincapie will be suspended for the team’s next international match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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