Former Mumbai Captain And Selector Milind Rege Dies At 76

Former Mumbai captain and selector Milind Rege, a highly respected figure in domestic cricket, died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, just days after turning 76. Rege, who turned 76 last Sunday, was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Breach Candy Hospital here and passed away around 6am on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The all-rounder had suffered a heart attack at the age of 26 but returned to the cricket field and even captained Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

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He played 52 First-Class matches between 1966-67 and 1977-78, taking 126 wickets with his right-arm off-break bowling. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 1,532 runs at an average of 23.56.

A childhood friend of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, Rege attended the same school and college as Gavaskar and played alongside him at the Dadar Union Sporting Club.

As one of the most revered figures in Mumbai as well as domestic cricket, Rege held several roles through his career and was also associated with with the Mumbai Cricket Association as a cricket advisor.

The Mumbai cricket team, which is currently playing their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha in Nagpur, took the field on the third day wearing black armbands to honour Rege.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege Sir. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket, his contributions as a player, selector, and mentor were invaluable,” said MCA president Ajinkya Naik in a statement.

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“His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he added.

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