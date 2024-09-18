Gambhir Press Conference Live: India Coach On Kohli, Gambhir And More
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Gautam Gambhir Pre-Match Press Conference, Live Updates: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hinted that youngsters like Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are unlikely to be picked for the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Gambhir insisted that the two might have to wait a bit for playing time in the Test team. Gambhir also highlighted the importance of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who according to him is the best bowler in the world. As a cricket crazy nation, India has been obsessed with batters for too long, felt Gambhir. However, Gambhir expressed his delight over the fact that the people have started appreciating bowlers too.
Here are the Live Updates of Gautam Gambhir’s pre-match press conference, straight from Chennai:
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September18202412:21 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Clear take on Bumrah!More on Bumrah from Gambhir as the latter says that it is good that we have started to appreciate pacers. “Jasprit bumrah is the best bowler in the world and it is good we are talking about bowlers in India. We have been obsessed with batters for long,” Gambhir suggested.
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September18202412:18 (IST)
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September18202412:16 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Big update!
Gambhir says that since the team can only play 11 players, youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel might have to wait for their chance. This more or less means that both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be the first choice in the middle order.
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September18202412:12 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Presser underway!
India head coach Gautam Gambir is addressing the media. He says that the “best style is the style that wins”. Clear indication that he won’t let complacency creep in the series against Bangladesh, who are on a high after beating Pakistan earlier this month.
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September18202412:02 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Bumrah’s Role In Spin-Friendly Chepauk Crucial
The India vs Bangladesh Test series begins tomorrow at Chepauk, a venue which traditionally offers more support to spinners. Hence, what role India’s marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah gets for the series opener, would be interesting to see.
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September18202411:50 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: We Are Minutes Away Form The Press Conference
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to address reporters, ahead of his first Test assignment. Bangladesh, on the back of an excellent Test series triumph against Pakistan, have their hopes high against India. The press conference is scheduled to start at 12:00 noon IST.
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September18202410:59 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: The Gambhir-Kohli Interview
The BCCI has issued the teaser of an exclusive, first time ever, interview between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, as they try to end the ‘masala’ about their relationship equation.
A Very Special Interview
Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia’s Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat.
You do not want to miss this! Shortly on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz pic.twitter.com/dQ21iOPoLy
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2024
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September18202410:30 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: What Rohit Told Reporters Earlier
Earlier, Rohit Sharma spoke to reporters on Tuesday, laying the foundation stone for the Bangladesh series.“Every team wants to beat India, they all enjoy that, lene do maze (let them enjoy). We have played lot of cricket against variety of teams. We will focus on our own game. When England came they also spoke a lot in the press conferences, but we do not focus on that; We try to play good cricket and not think too much about opposition,” he said.
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September18202410:17 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: India’s Playing XI Underspotlight
The names of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and a few other players are certain in the playing XI. But, some other players are yet to understand what fate holds for them. Will KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, all find a place in the XI?
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September18202410:11 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: India Head Coach Previews 1st Test vs Bangladesh
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pre-match press conference, featuring India head coach Gautam Gambhir, ahead of the series opener against Bangladesh. Gambhir is expected to lay the foundation of his plans, share insights as he takes charge of the Indian team in his first red-ball assignment as head coach.
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