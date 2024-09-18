Gambhir Press Conference Live: India Coach On Kohli, Gambhir And More

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Gautam Gambhir Pre-Match Press Conference, Live Updates: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hinted that youngsters like Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are unlikely to be picked for the 1st Test against Bangladesh. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Gambhir insisted that the two might have to wait a bit for playing time in the Test team. Gambhir also highlighted the importance of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who according to him is the best bowler in the world. As a cricket crazy nation, India has been obsessed with batters for too long, felt Gambhir. However, Gambhir expressed his delight over the fact that the people have started appreciating bowlers too.

Here are the Live Updates of Gautam Gambhir’s pre-match press conference, straight from Chennai: