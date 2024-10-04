Highest Salaries In WWE 2024: Who Are The Top Earning Wrestlers?
WWE, the World Wrestling Entertainment, remains the top-ranked professional wrestling company across the world. Over the years, the company has given the wrestling entertainment world many top stars, like Brock Lesnar, The UnderTaker, Kane, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shaun Michaels, etc. Some of these stars went on to attain superstardom, also bagging a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Courtesy of their performances, these stars have also earned fat paycheques over the years. But, who are the top-earning WWE stars in 2024?
(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);
As per several reports, Brock Lesnar is claimed to be the top-earning WWE wrestler, making a whopping $12 million per year as of 2024. But, that isn’t all. Top WWE stars like him also earn a pay-per-view fee, a share of merchandise sales, and other perks
Recently, it was reported that WWE is cutting ties with Brock Lesnar for his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.
HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () { (function(d,t){var s=d.createElement(t); var s1=d.createElement(t);if (d.getElementById(‘jsw-init’)) return; s.setAttribute(‘id’,’jsw-init’);s.setAttribute(‘src’,’https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/_s/embed.js?ver=’+Date.now()); s.onload=function(){s1.appendChild(d.createTextNode(‘JioSaavnEmbedWidget.init({a:”1″, q:”1″, embed_src:”https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/playlist/110858205″, partner_id: “ndtv”});’));d.body.appendChild(s1);};d.body.appendChild(s); })(document,’script’); });
Other superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, etc. also earn big salaries at the WWE. While some of them may not be appearing in the WWE on a regular basis, they do entertain fans with participations in big events at times.
WWE stars and their current salaries (per annum):
- Brock Lesnar: $12 million
- Roman Reigns: $5 million
- Randy Orton: $4.5 million
- Triple H: $3.6 million
- AJ Styles: $3.5 million
- Becky Lynch: $3 million
- Seth Rollins: $3 million
- The Undertaker: $2.5 million
- The Miz: $2.5 million
- Stephanie McMahon: $2.5 million
- Kevin Owens: $2 million
- Braun Strowman: $1.2 million
- Sheamus: $1 million
- Drew McIntyre: $1 million
- Bobby Lashley: $1 million
- Jinder Mahal: $900,000
- Kane: $900,000
- Charlotte Flair: $600,000
- Sasha Banks: $550,000
- Bianca Belair: $500,000
- Alexa Bliss: $350,000
- Asuka: $350,000
- Liv Morgan: $250,000
Despite not being a performer in his prime, Triple H still makes it to the top 5 in the list of earners.
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.