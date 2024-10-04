Highest Salaries In WWE 2024: Who Are The Top Earning Wrestlers?

Last Updated: 4, October 2024

WWE, the World Wrestling Entertainment, remains the top-ranked professional wrestling company across the world. Over the years, the company has given the wrestling entertainment world many top stars, like Brock Lesnar, The UnderTaker, Kane, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shaun Michaels, etc. Some of these stars went on to attain superstardom, also bagging a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Courtesy of their performances, these stars have also earned fat paycheques over the years. But, who are the top-earning WWE stars in 2024?

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As per several reports, Brock Lesnar is claimed to be the top-earning WWE wrestler, making a whopping $12 million per year as of 2024. But, that isn’t all. Top WWE stars like him also earn a pay-per-view fee, a share of merchandise sales, and other perks

Recently, it was reported that WWE is cutting ties with Brock Lesnar for his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

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Other superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, etc. also earn big salaries at the WWE. While some of them may not be appearing in the WWE on a regular basis, they do entertain fans with participations in big events at times.

WWE stars and their current salaries (per annum):

  1. Brock Lesnar: $12 million
  2. Roman Reigns: $5 million
  3. Randy Orton: $4.5 million
  4. Triple H: $3.6 million
  5. AJ Styles: $3.5 million
  6. Becky Lynch: $3 million
  7. Seth Rollins: $3 million
  8. The Undertaker: $2.5 million
  9. The Miz: $2.5 million
  10. Stephanie McMahon: $2.5 million
  11. Kevin Owens: $2 million
  12. Braun Strowman: $1.2 million
  13. Sheamus: $1 million
  14. Drew McIntyre: $1 million
  15. Bobby Lashley: $1 million
  16. Jinder Mahal: $900,000
  17. Kane: $900,000
  18. Charlotte Flair: $600,000
  19. Sasha Banks: $550,000
  20. Bianca Belair: $500,000
  21. Alexa Bliss: $350,000
  22. Asuka: $350,000
  23. Liv Morgan: $250,000

Despite not being a performer in his prime, Triple H still makes it to the top 5 in the list of earners.

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