India Squad For CT 2025 Live: No SKY, Sanju – Ex-India Star's Big Claim

India’s Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy and England ODIs, T20Is: Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra said that Suryakumar Yadav may miss out on Champions Trophy 2025 selection but included Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile questions remain over star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness as a report made a new explosive claim. Reports are pointing out to some big inclusions and exclusions. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a favourite to find a spot while questions remain over KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, according to PTI. The Champions Trophy can also be the last ICC event for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The India squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to be announced soon. The tournament will be preceded by an ODI series against England, starting February 6, and a T20I series.

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India’s Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy and England ODIs Live Updates: