India Squad For CT 2025 Live: No SKY, Sanju – Ex-India Star's Big Claim
India’s Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy and England ODIs, T20Is: Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra said that Suryakumar Yadav may miss out on Champions Trophy 2025 selection but included Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile questions remain over star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness as a report made a new explosive claim. Reports are pointing out to some big inclusions and exclusions. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a favourite to find a spot while questions remain over KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, according to PTI. The Champions Trophy can also be the last ICC event for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The India squad for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to be announced soon. The tournament will be preceded by an ODI series against England, starting February 6, and a T20I series.
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India’s Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy and England ODIs Live Updates:
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January09202511:23 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Aakash Chopra picks squad
Aakash Chopra’s India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
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January09202510:57 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: No place for SKY?
“Suryakumar Yadav isn’t there but Shreyas Iyer is. Since the start of the World Cup, he has scored 620 runs in 15 innings, with two centuries, at a strike rate of 112 and an average of 52. Iyer is on fire,” former India star Aakash Chopra said while picking his 15-member squad for Champions Trophy.
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January09202508:39 (IST)
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January09202507:53 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Big Bumrah comment
Amid concerns over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy, former Pakistan star Basit Ali made a concerning statement. “Bumrah ka dekhenge (kya) announcement hoti hai…, mera khayal hai dus percent chance hai (let’s see what the announcement is around Bumrah; I think he has a 10 percent chance),” said Basit.
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January09202500:11 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Likely bowling line-up
As the deadline nears, the excitement is rising among Indian fans over the possible line-up. As far as the bowlers stand a fit Bumrah and Siraj looks certainty. Mohammed Shami’s return is much awaited while Arshdeep Singh will be a brilliant choice. Among the spinners, there is question mark over Ravindra Jadeja’s batting skills as allrounders. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be in focus
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January08202519:53 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Shami confirmed?
According to a report in RevSportz, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah will be the four-pronged pace attack. If indeed Shami makes a comeback, It will be his first foray in national team colours since the 2023 ODI World Cup
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January08202519:09 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Where is Kishan
Interestingly, one man who till last year was among the top choices when it comes to wicketkeeper batters – Ishan Kishan – has fallen down the pecking order. In fact, after first-choice Rishabh Pant, he is not even the second choice. Sanju Samson is likely to be the second-choice wicketkeeper.
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January08202516:57 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Jadeja out?
Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s place in the squad is not assured. The veteran Jadeja’s white ball batting hasn’t been up to the marks in recent times. In fact, a report in PTI stated that “those who are tracking the selection committee” find left-arm spin allrounder Axar Patel to be more effective in the format.
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January08202516:08 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Pakistan in Trouble?Meanwhile, according to a report in Times of India, Pakistan’s hosting rights for the Champions Trophy may be in big trouble if it doesn’t get the stadiums ready in time. Wuith just 40 days left for the tournament, three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, are far from ready, said the report.“It’s a no-brainer on what would happen if PCB misses deadlines and venues don’t meet ICC checklist. Tournament can’t be played at semi-ready venues. The next week will give more clarity on the future but PCB and ICC together need to pull off a miracle,” stated the source.
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January08202513:14 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Shami problem
Coming to Mohammed Shami, the veteran pacer’s communication with the team management and the selection committee on his fitness status didn’t seem to have the required clarity. However, he has bowled eight overs each in the last two Vijay Hazare Trophy games and in case Jasprit Bumrah fails to make it due to back spasms, Shami’s experience will become crucial for the side. Hardik Pandya is the seam bowling all-rounder and it will be interesting to see if Nitish Reddy will be considered, PTI reported.
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January08202512:43 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Spin options
Ravindra Jadeja’s white ball batting hasn’t been as good as it used to be and those who are tracking the selection committee feel that Axar Patel is being seen as way more effective in the ODIs at the moment. Washington Sundar is expected to make it as an off-spinner but Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness is something that selectors would be fretting on. Kuldeep is near full fitness but hasn’t played a Vijay Hazare Trophy game. In case Kuldeep fails to make it, one among Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be picked, according to PTI.
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January08202511:54 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: 3 senior stars in danger
KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja’s presence in the side is not a surety for the event starting February 19 even though they were a part of last year’s World Cup, according to a report by PTI. Since the final, India have played six ODIs and while Shami and Jadeja were rested, Rahul was included for both the away bilateral engagements against South Africa and Sri Lanka.
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January08202511:30 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: What Srinivasan says about Bumrah?
Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan, who has dealt with players suffering such injuries, isn’t so sure about the nature of the injury. “I agree that if it is only spasms, he should be fit. In fact, he might be feeling alright even before he boarded the flight back home. But I am not so sure about it. The injury is related to stress, which is a direct result of playing too much cricket. If it is anything between a Grade 1 to Grade 3 injury related to stress fracture, it can take up to one to six months of recovery,” Ramji told TOI.
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January08202511:29 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Will Bumrah be available?
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl in the second session of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. He suffered a back injury and now the questions are being raised on his availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy. According to a report by Times Of India, cricketers who have suffered similar injuries believe that “if it is a back spasm as the team management said”, Bumrah should be fit in time for the competition. However, if it turns out to be a Grade 1 stress fracture, Bumrah could be out for some time and miss a lot of action for the Indian cricket team.
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January08202510:39 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Hardik dilemma
“The biggest talking point will be around the possible inclusion of Hardik Pandya. The enigmatic all-rounder will feature on top of the agenda with regard to the balance of the squad,” a report by Sportstar claimed.
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January08202507:44 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Sanju ShockerAccording to a report by RevSportz, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are in contention for the wicket-keeper batter slots for the Champions Trophy. While Sanju Samson has enjoyed a good run of form in white-ball cricket off late, the report says that he will not be considered.
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January07202523:20 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Rohit’s hunger
Most reports have predicted that Rohit Sharma will lead India in the Champions Trophy. However, he needs to find his form. Former India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Rohit has to show his hunger for runs in his actions to continue playing the red-ball format.“When you are 37 years old, every failure hurts because a cricketer is a very proud person. When he sees the kind of performances he’s had in the past but can’t replicate them, and when young players are performing well, these factors weigh heavily on his mind. This might have influenced his decision. He needs to determine whether he still has the hunger to play Test cricket. If he does, that hunger must reflect in his actions.“There’s been a lot of talk about playing domestic cricket,” Bangar said on Star Sports.
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January07202521:29 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Last of Rohit, Kohli
How significant is the Champions Trophy for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Rohit will be two months short of 38 when the Champions Trophy happens in February-March. Kohli will be 37 this November. Had India qualified for the ICC WTC Final, that might have been the last global event that the two would have played. Apart from the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2025 WTC final, the next big ICC event is 2026 T20 World Cup.Both Virat and Rohit have retired from the format. Now, the next big ICC event is the 2027 ODI World Cup to be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Will Rohit and Kohli be fit enough to compete in that marquee event. That is the big question.
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January07202518:15 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Shami’s comeback
Will Mohammed Shami make a comeback? He posted a training video where he can be seen bowling in full tilt. So, will he part of the India vs England series and also the Champions Trophy squad? Shami has been out of the side since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Though he recently made a comeback in the domestic tournaments, he was ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the BCCI though he needs to be monitored for a longer time.
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January07202518:08 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Shami’s video
Precision, Pace, and Passion, All Set to Take on the World! #Shami #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gIEfJidChX
— (@MdShami11) January 7, 2025
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January07202518:06 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Manager’s report
The Indian team manager generally gives a report on the performance for the side after every Tour ends. The same will happen after the Australia Tour too. So will the report have any impact on the Tour selection?
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January07202516:02 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Can Rohit Sharma miss?
There are no reports of Rohit Sharma missing the Champions Trophy or being replaced as captain. However, if indeed if he misses the tournament – the likely replacements will be picked from among KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill
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January07202514:53 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Is Sanju Samson In Consideration?
The names of the two wicket-keepers that have emerged so far for England ODIs as well as the Champions Trophy are Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. But, considering how well Sanju Samson has done in T20Is, he should be in the mix. With the wicket-keeping spots settled, could Samson be a back-up top-order batter for the team?
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January07202512:34 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Bumrah Setback For India
A report in RevSportz has claimed that Jasprit Bumrah has likely to miss the entire white-ball assignment against England and is also a doubt for the Champions Trophy. Bumrah, however, will be added to India’s Champions Trophy squad, but his participation will be subject to clearance from the NCA. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are also being monitored by the selection committee.
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January07202511:41 (IST)Champions Trophy, England ODIs Squad Announcement Live: Karthik On Rohit’s FutureDinesh Karthik confident Rohit Sharma will be a part of ODI series against England.
“I am sure that Rohit Sharma will be part of the ODI series vs England and the Champions Trophy, and whatever form he finds, he will need to find it there. If he finds form, he will feel that he can come back as a Test batter in England,” he said on Cricbuzz.
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January07202510:47 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Jaiswal To Get The Nod?
Yashasvi Jaiswal, after impressing with the bat in Australia, is likely to be picked as the backup opener for England ODI series and Champions Trophy. A report in RevSportz has confirmed that the opener is on the selectors’ radar for the forthcoming ODI assignments.
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January07202510:02 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Could Shami Make A Comeback?
Mohammed Shami hasn’t played for India for over a year. After failing to prove his fitness for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami has now been backed to make a return for the Champions Trophy. But, his injury management has left former India head coach Ravi Shastr infuriated.“Absolutely, there’s no question about that,” Shastri said in the latest The ICC Review when asked if Shami could have tilted the series in Melbourne or Sydney.“To be honest, I was very surprised with the communication going on in the media as to what exactly happened to Mohammed Shami. Where is he when it comes to recovery?“He’s been sitting in the NCA for I don’t know how long. Why can’t proper communication come out on where he stands? A player of his ability, I would have brought him to Australia,” he said.
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January07202509:34 (IST)India’s Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs Live: Bumrah To Miss Most Of White-Ball Series?
Team India’s next assignment is a white-ball series against England, comprising of 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. After getting injured in the final Test against Australia in Sydney, Bumrah is likely to miss most of the limited-overs assignment. The pacer is all but out of the T20Is while his availability for the ODI series isn’t a certainty as well.
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January07202509:07 (IST)Champions Trophy, England ODIs Squad Announcement Live: Vice-Captaincy Change On Cards?
Reports have already suggested that the BCCI selection committee is mulling the name of Jasprit Bumrah as the vice-captain of the team. This means that Hardik Pandya will not be Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah has done very well in a short captaincy stint, which he showed in Australia. But, can he be developed into a good lead in ODI cricket too?
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January07202508:52 (IST)India Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs: Some Bold Decisions Expected
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India’s squad announcement for ICC Champions Trophy and England series. The squad finalisation deadline for Champions Trophy is January 12, while the white-ball assignment against England begins on January 22. The BCCI selection committee is expected get on a call with ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir to chart out the roster for the upcoming assignments.
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