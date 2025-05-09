IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Amid Overseas Players' Safety Concern, Verdict On LSG vs RCB Clash Is…

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been suspended amid rising military tension between India and Paksitan. This comes after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abandoned midway, following air attacks from Pakistan on some Indian cities. Players from that match are set to be evacuated via a special train by the BCCI. There is no clarity yet from the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council regarding when it will be rescheduled.