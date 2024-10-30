IPL 2025 Retentions Live: CSK's Bold No. 1 Bet, RCB Set For Captaincy Gamble

IPL 2025 Retentions, Live Updates: Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the players’ retentions for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI has set a deadline till October 31 for the franchises to finalize their retentions. As this year will be a mega auction, the franchises are allowed to retain as many as six players, of which at least one has to be an uncapped Indian player. Lot of big names like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have been rumoured to be entering the auction pool.

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Here are the Live Updates of the Indian Premier League 2025 Retentions: