IPL 2025 Retentions Live: CSK's Bold No. 1 Bet, RCB Set For Captaincy Gamble
IPL 2025 Retentions, Live Updates: Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the players’ retentions for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI has set a deadline till October 31 for the franchises to finalize their retentions. As this year will be a mega auction, the franchises are allowed to retain as many as six players, of which at least one has to be an uncapped Indian player. Lot of big names like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have been rumoured to be entering the auction pool.
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Here are the Live Updates of the Indian Premier League 2025 Retentions:
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October30202412:27 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Can Shreyas Iyer Stay At KKR?
While it has become apparent that Shreyas Iyer isn’t a priority for the Kolkata Knight Riders, lack of quality Indian captains in the market could see the franchise retain him. Rumours suggest that the final decision hasn’t been made yet, though talks between KKR and Shreyas are progressing.
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October30202412:03 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: KL Rahul’s likely exit from LSG
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul led the three-edition old Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, 2023, and 2024. However, the reports are suggesting that the franchise is likely to part ways with Rahul. If reports are to believed, then West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been signed by LSG for Rs 18 crore. According to Cricbuzz, Pooran visited the Kolkata office of the RPSG group on Tuesday to meet team owner Sanjiv Goenka and complete the formalities of his retention.
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October30202411:22 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Will RR release Buttler?
England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is one of the top players of Rajasthan Royals. Over the years, Buttler has played many match-winning knocks for the 2008 champions and proved his worth. However, as RR are keen to retain their Indian core, it is highly likely that Buttler will get released. If Buttler comes in the auction, he can start an intense bidding war among the franchises.
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October30202411:14 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Samson’s brilliant form in 2024
The report claimed that Sanju Samson will be the first retention choice for Rajasthan Royals and the wicket-keeper batter is all set to lead the side once again. He enjoyed a brilliant run of form in IPL 2024 and considering his performances for India, he is expected to play a major role in IPL 2025. Jaiswal has also been a mainstay of the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up for quite some time and the report claimed that it is been seen as an “expected move” to retain him.
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October30202411:13 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Samson, Jaiswal on RR’s priority list
Rajasthan Royals already boasts of a strong Indian core and according to a report by India Today, they are expected to retain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag ahead of the auction. The report also claimed that they plan to use the RTM card on Yuzvendra Chahal.
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October30202410:54 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Who will be retained by CSK?
Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be keen to retain their veteran wicketkeeper and former skipper MS Dhoni but other retentions will be interesting. If reports are to be believed, then CSK are likely to retain their all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the first choice, followed by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, overseas stars Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway, and MS Dhoni as the uncapped player.
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October30202410:29 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Here’s what report states
“As of last Friday, the two parties hadn’t spoken. There was lot of word going around on Shreyas Iyer and KKR but the two never sat across the table to have any discussion with regards to the plans for future or the IPL retentions. The first conversation happened on Sunday,” said a source close to developments.
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October30202410:27 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: KKR to release Shreyas?
IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders are also having a tough time while finalizing their retentions. Their entire team contributed like a single unit, which eventually helped them in lifting the trophy last year. However, Times of India has reported that KKR held talks with their skipper Shreyas Iyer over the future but it also claimed that the franchise is not considering the India batter as their top retention pick.
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October30202410:19 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: New captain for RCB?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were led by Faf du Plessis in the last three seasons. However, the report by ESPNCricinfo has suggested that the franchise is unlikely to retain du Plessis ahead of the mega auctions. If their form skipper and star batter Virat Kohli does not return to lead the team, there are chances that RCB might look to rope in KL Rahul as their new captain.
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October30202410:15 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Virat Kohli to return as captain?
The retentions and mega auctions this year are creating a lot of buzz among the fans. The main reason is that the many big names will be going under the hammer. As all the formation and settings of the franchises will be shuffled, there are some reports which have suggested that star batter Virat Kohli is keen to return as the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The right-handed batter stepped down from the role after IPL 2021. However, there’s no official confirmation from the franchise on this.
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October30202410:12 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Retention deadline
As per the order of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), all the ten franchises have to submit the final list of their retained and released players by the October 31. The announcement will be made after 4:30 PM on Thursday.
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October30202410:08 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Retention rules
The IPL franchises can retain a total of six players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option. The six retentions/RTMs can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players.
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October30202410:04 (IST)IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the announcement of the retentions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
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