IPL Auction Live: More Surprises Await After Pant, Iyer Script History

IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: Prepare for more twists and turns as the second day of the Indain Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on Day 1. Teams spent a whopping sum of Rs 467.95 crore. History was made at the IPL 2025 auction with star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player ever. Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for Rs 27 crore. Pant broke Shreyas Iyer’s record, who was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. KKR went all out for Venkatesh Iyer and roped him in for Rs 23.75 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal became the most expensive Indian spinner ever in IPL as PBKS picked him for Rs 18 crore.

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As the second day of the IPL 2025 auction begins, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, James Anderson, etc. could find out what fate has in store for them. (List Of Sold And Unsold Players)

Here are the live updates from IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Day 2: