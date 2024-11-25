IPL Auction Live: More Surprises Await After Pant, Iyer Script History
IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: Prepare for more twists and turns as the second day of the Indain Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on Day 1. Teams spent a whopping sum of Rs 467.95 crore. History was made at the IPL 2025 auction with star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player ever. Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for Rs 27 crore. Pant broke Shreyas Iyer’s record, who was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. KKR went all out for Venkatesh Iyer and roped him in for Rs 23.75 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal became the most expensive Indian spinner ever in IPL as PBKS picked him for Rs 18 crore.
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As the second day of the IPL 2025 auction begins, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, James Anderson, etc. could find out what fate has in store for them. (List Of Sold And Unsold Players)
Here are the live updates from IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Day 2:
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November25202412:04 (IST)IPL Auction 2025 Live: CSK Head Coach On Signing R AshwinChennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘homecoming’:“It was a bit of a homecoming for Ashwin but he’s a world class bowler. Like Venky talked about, it’s not so much the price, you look at how someone fits in and there’s an emotional attachment of Ashwin with Chennai, so it is a nice fit,” he said in the press conference“He has still got a very good skill set but the bowler’s numbers are fantastic, he’s obviously towards the latter part of his career but the experience that he brings is handy with the bat and we think we can use him in a number of ways,” he added
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November25202411:33 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction Live: Full List Of Players Set Go Under The Hammer
Here’s a look at the full list of players set to go under the hammer on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah.Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, etc. are some of the top players yet to be drawn from the auction pool.
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November25202411:07 (IST)IPL Auction Live: Venkatesh Iyer As KKR Skipper?
After seeing KKR break the bank for his services, Venkatesh Iyer has throw his hat in the captaincy ring. The all-rounder is open the role of being given the franchise’s captaincy now that Shreyas Iyer has joined Punjab Kings.“I had the opportunity to captain the side in Nitish Rana’s absence when he was unfortunately injured, and I was the vice-captain as well,” said Venkatesh after he was bought by KKR for the huge amount.“I’ve always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to take it on. Absolutely (I’m ready for it).
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November25202410:35 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction Live: Delhi Capitals’s Big Call On CaptaincyDelhi Capitals co-owner’s big captaincy announcement ahead of start of Day 2 of the auction.
“We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he’s someone who’s consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We’re very excited to have him,” Parth Jindal said.“We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL’s batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” he further explained.
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November25202410:20 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction Live: A Look At The Names Next In ActionHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. As we wait for the second day’s auction proceedings to begin, let’s take a look at some of the top names who are up for grabs next:Mayank Agarwal – India – INR 1 CroreFaf Du Plessis – South Africa – INR 2 CroreGlenn Phillips – New Zealand – INR 2 CroreRovman Powell – West Indies – INR 1.5 CroreAjinkya Rahane – India – INR 1.5 CrorePrithvi Shaw – India – INR 75 Lakh
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November24202423:45 (IST)IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVEHere are some places where you can recap the IPL 2025 auction in a flash! Clink the link to head over:
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November24202423:42 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Join us tomorrow
It is crazy to think, but we are just 50% done with the grand event known as the IPL 2025 mega auction. Thank you for joining us on NDTV Sports, it was an absolute pleasure.Join us again tomorrow, as we bring you the fastest coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction, player by player, bid by bid. For now, it’s goodnight!
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November24202423:36 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Purse remaining
Purse remaining for all 10 IPL teams:CSK: Rs 15.6 cr – 7 buysDC: Rs 13.8 cr – 9 buysGT: Rs 17.5 cr – 9 buysLSG: Rs 14.85 – 7 buysKKR: Rs 10.05 – 7 buysMI: Rs 26.10 cr – 4 buysPBKS: Rs 22.50 cr – 10 buysRR: Rs 17.35 cr – 5 buysRCB: Rs 30.65 cr – 6 buysSRH: Rs 5.15 cr – 8 buys
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November24202423:20 (IST)
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November24202423:18 (IST)
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November24202422:55 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Simarjeet Singh last pacer up
Simarjeet Singh is the final uncapped fast bowler in the list. The Southern teams are going for him, who was the highest wicket-taker in the Delhi Premier League T20 2024. CSK and SRH battling it out!Simarjeet SOLD to SRH! Rs 1.5 CR.
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November24202422:43 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Delhi Capitals get Mohit Sharma
The experienced Mohit Sharma goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 CR! A pretty hefty amount in the end, after waiting a long time for a first bid. His old franchise Gujarat Titans also went hard for him.Vijaykumar Vyshak will be next up.
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November24202422:34 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: RCB TAKE RASIKH!
Long, long, long conversation at Delhi Capitals, but RCB get their man in the end! Rs 6 cr, it’s a big price for a talented young fast bowler. Rasikh Salam Dal will wear red next year and becomes the most expensive uncapped player so far!
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November24202422:28 (IST)IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS pick up Vishnu Vinod
Final uncapped wicket-keeper off the list, Vishnu Vinod bag him for Rs 95L. KKR and MI also entered the bidding, but PBKS win.Uncapped pacers up next: some big names! Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam Dar, Mohit Sharma, Akash Madhwal and Simarjeet Singh.
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November24202422:12 (IST)
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