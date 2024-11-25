IPL Auction Live: More Surprises Await After Pant, Iyer Script History

Last Updated: 25, November 2024

IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: Prepare for more twists and turns as the second day of the Indain Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on Day 1. Teams spent a whopping sum of Rs 467.95 crore. History was made at the IPL 2025 auction with star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player ever. Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for Rs 27 crore. Pant broke Shreyas Iyer’s record, who was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore. KKR went all out for Venkatesh Iyer and roped him in for Rs 23.75 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal became the most expensive Indian spinner ever in IPL as PBKS picked him for Rs 18 crore. 

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As the second day of the IPL 2025 auction begins, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw, James Anderson, etc. could find out what fate has in store for them. (List Of Sold And Unsold Players)

Here are the live updates from IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Day 2:


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  • November25202412:04 (IST)
    IPL Auction 2025 Live: CSK Head Coach On Signing R Ashwin
    Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘homecoming’:
    “It was a bit of a homecoming for Ashwin but he’s a world class bowler. Like Venky talked about, it’s not so much the price, you look at how someone fits in and there’s an emotional attachment of Ashwin with Chennai, so it is a nice fit,” he said in the press conference
    “He has still got a very good skill set but the bowler’s numbers are fantastic, he’s obviously towards the latter part of his career but the experience that he brings is handy with the bat and we think we can use him in a number of ways,” he added

  • November25202411:33 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction Live: Full List Of Players Set Go Under The Hammer

    Here’s a look at the full list of players set to go under the hammer on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah.

    Shardul Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, etc. are some of the top players yet to be drawn from the auction pool.

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  • November25202411:07 (IST)
    IPL Auction Live: Venkatesh Iyer As KKR Skipper?

    After seeing KKR break the bank for his services, Venkatesh Iyer has throw his hat in the captaincy ring. The all-rounder is open the role of being given the franchise’s captaincy now that Shreyas Iyer has joined Punjab Kings. 

    “I had the opportunity to captain the side in Nitish Rana’s absence when he was unfortunately injured, and I was the vice-captain as well,” said Venkatesh after he was bought by KKR for the huge amount.
    “I’ve always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to take it on. Absolutely (I’m ready for it).

  • November25202410:35 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction Live: Delhi Capitals’s Big Call On Captaincy
    Delhi Capitals co-owner’s big captaincy announcement ahead of start of Day 2 of the auction. 

    “We were looking for stability in the top order, someone with experience who can build the innings. And, I think KL Rahul, given his record in the IPL, he’s someone who’s consistently given more than 400 runs every season. I think with the Kotla wicket, it is going to suit his game. We’re very excited to have him,” Parth Jindal said.

    “We have a very young batting lineup. Both KL and Axar are going to lead them and are going to guide them. KL’s batting and experience will be a vital cog in the wheel,” he further explained.

  • November25202410:20 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction Live: A Look At The Names Next In Action
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. As we wait for the second day’s auction proceedings to begin, let’s take a look at some of the top names who are up for grabs next:
    Mayank Agarwal – India – INR 1 Crore
    Faf Du Plessis – South Africa – INR 2 Crore
    Glenn Phillips – New Zealand – INR 2 Crore
    Rovman Powell – West Indies – INR 1.5 Crore
    Ajinkya Rahane – India – INR 1.5 Crore
    Prithvi Shaw – India – INR 75 Lakh

  • November24202423:45 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Mega Auction LIVE
    Here are some places where you can recap the IPL 2025 auction in a flash! Clink the link to head over:

    1. Full List of Sold and Unsold Players

  • November24202423:42 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Join us tomorrow

    It is crazy to think, but we are just 50% done with the grand event known as the IPL 2025 mega auction. Thank you for joining us on NDTV Sports, it was an absolute pleasure. 

    Join us again tomorrow, as we bring you the fastest coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction, player by player, bid by bid. For now, it’s goodnight!

  • November24202423:41 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: INR 467.95 CR SPENT!

    Here’s a stat for you: An incredible amount of Rs 467.95 CR has been spent on 72 players today. That is, by all measures, an incredible figure. 

  • November24202423:36 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Purse remaining

    Purse remaining for all 10 IPL teams:

    CSK: Rs 15.6 cr – 7 buys
    DC: Rs 13.8 cr – 9 buys
    GT: Rs 17.5 cr – 9 buys
    LSG: Rs 14.85 – 7 buys
    KKR: Rs 10.05 – 7 buys
    MI: Rs 26.10 cr – 4 buys
    PBKS: Rs 22.50 cr – 10 buys
    RR: Rs 17.35 cr – 5 buys
    RCB: Rs 30.65 cr – 6 buys
    SRH: Rs 5.15 cr – 8 buys

  • November24202423:20 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: The big uncapped names!

    Top 5 most expensive uncapped players so far:

    1. Rasikh Salam Dar: Rs 6 cr (RCB)
    2. Naman Dhir: Rs 5.25 cr (MI)
    3. Nehal Wadhera: Rs 4.2 cr (PBKS)
    4. Abdul Samad: Rs 4.2 cr (LSG)
    5. Ashutosh Sharma: 3.8 cr (DC)

  • November24202423:18 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: The Top 5

    Top 5 most expensive buys on Day 1 of the IPL Auction:

    1. Rishabh Pant: Rs 27 cr (LSG)
    2. Shreyas Iyer: Rs 26.75 cr (PBKS)
    3. Venkatesh Iyer: Rs 23.75 cr (KKR)
    4. Arshdeep Singh: Rs 18 cr (PBKS)
    5. Yuzvendra Chahal: Rs 18 cr (PBKS)

  • November24202423:09 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: What a sensational day of the auction

    Records were broken, many narratives written and many people made millionaires overnight again. The IPL 2025 mega auction brought in so much drama and so much action yet again.

  • November24202423:08 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: More base price buys

    Rajasthan Royals take Kumar Kartikeya at base price of Rs 30L, while Gujarat Titans get Manav Suthar for Rs 30L as well. 

    Last player of the day is Shreyas Gopal who goes UNSOLD! And that’s the end!

  • November24202423:04 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Chawla UNSOLD

    An IPL legend, Piyush Chawla goes UNSOLD in the IPL 2025 mega auction! Big upset. The second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history does not get a bid.

  • November24202423:03 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Karn Sharma, Markande at base price

    Experienced leggie Karn Sharma heads to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50L.

    Kolkata Knight Riders pick up Mayank Markande at just Rs 30L.

  • November24202423:01 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Big bidding for Suyash!

    RCB get Suyash Sharma. Ex-KKR man Dinesh Karthik at their table possibly pushed hard for Suyash. A big price in the end, Rs 2.6 CR!

    Karn Sharma next.

  • November24202422:58 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Spinners up now

    Suyash Sharma is the first name to pop up. Mystery spinner, used to play for KKR. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru vying for him.

  • November24202422:55 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Simarjeet Singh last pacer up

    Simarjeet Singh is the final uncapped fast bowler in the list. The Southern teams are going for him, who was the highest wicket-taker in the Delhi Premier League T20 2024. CSK and SRH battling it out!

    Simarjeet SOLD to SRH! Rs 1.5 CR.

  • November24202422:53 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Yash Thakur to PBKS

    Yash Thakur is sold to Punjab Kings, and some smiles on the auction table. Rs 1.6 CR the price.

    Kartik Tyagi goes UNSOLD. Once massively rated, now does not get a single bid.

  • November24202422:50 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Battle for Vaibhav!

    KKR and RR battle it out for Vaibhav Arora, even DC get in the mix. But the reigning champions get back their man again! Vaibhav sold to KKR for Rs 1.8 cr!

  • November24202422:46 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS get Vyshak

    Rs 1.8 CR price for Vijaykumar Vyshak, who goes to the Punjab Kings. RCB do not use an RTM.

    Next up, IPL 2024 champion Vaibhav Arora comes next and KKR enter the bidding straight away.

  • November24202422:43 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Delhi Capitals get Mohit Sharma

    The experienced Mohit Sharma goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 CR! A pretty hefty amount in the end, after waiting a long time for a first bid. His old franchise Gujarat Titans also went hard for him.

    Vijaykumar Vyshak will be next up.

  • November24202422:38 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Akash Madhwal to RR

    From blue to pink! Akash Madhwal will play for Rajasthan Royals next year. He is sold for Rs 1.2 CR. 

    Next up, Mohit Sharma.

  • November24202422:34 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: RCB TAKE RASIKH!

    Long, long, long conversation at Delhi Capitals, but RCB get their man in the end! Rs 6 cr, it’s a big price for a talented young fast bowler. Rasikh Salam Dal will wear red next year and becomes the most expensive uncapped player so far!

  • November24202422:33 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Drama for Rasikh Dar!

    RCB win the original bid at Rs 2 cr for Rasikh Salam Dar. DC immediately use their RTM option. RCB raise it to Rs 6 CR and a long discussion at DC! Sourav Ganguly tells the auctioneer to wait.

  • November24202422:30 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Rasikh Dar up first!

    RCB and SRH start off the bidding for the highly-rated young bowler. Rasikh impressed tremendously in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and his bidding is over Rs 2 cr!

  • November24202422:28 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS pick up Vishnu Vinod

    Final uncapped wicket-keeper off the list, Vishnu Vinod bag him for Rs 95L. KKR and MI also entered the bidding, but PBKS win.

    Uncapped pacers up next: some big names! Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam Dar, Mohit Sharma, Akash Madhwal and Simarjeet Singh.

  • November24202422:23 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Aryan Juyal to LSG

    Another base price sale. Lucknow Super Giants pick up Aryan Juyal for just Rs 30L. 

    Upendra Yadav and Luvnith Sisodia remain UNSOLD.

  • November24202422:21 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Minz MI, Rawat GT

    Just like Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz also fetches Rs 65L. He heads to 5-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Anuj Rawat is up next, goes to Gujarat Titans at base price of Rs 30L.

  • November24202422:19 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Kushagra to GT!

    Gujarat Titans get the young wicket-keeper batter for Rs 65L. CSK exit the bidding. A big drop in price for him. Robin Minz is up next!

  • November24202422:17 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Kumar Kushagra up now

    Wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand fetched a big price last year in the mini auction, and CSK make the first bid at Rs 30L. Punjab Kings now enter the bidding at Rs 35L.

  • November24202422:16 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Delhi get Ashutosh!

    Punjab Kings tried, but Delhi Capitals win the bidding battle. Rs 3.8 CR the final price. 12th player for DC after that, 8th buy today.

    Utkarsh Singh remains UNSOLD at Rs 30L.

  • November24202422:12 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: PBKS enter for Ashutosh

    Punjab Kings are now in for the lad who starred for them last season. The bidding well above Rs 2 cr. Delhi Capitals still in the hunt. Ricky Ponting’s current franchise or ex-franchise? Who gets him?

  • November24202422:11 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: RR and RCB going for Ashutosh

    Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the early bidders for Ashutosh Sharma. RR pull out at Rs 90L, and DC enter the bidding. Ashutosh crosses Rs 1 cr.

  • November24202422:09 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Mahipal Lomror to GT!

    Explosive left-hander Mahipal Lomror, who recently hit a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy, goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.7 CR.

    Next up, Ashutosh Sharma. Should attract a big price here after impressing for PBKS last year.

  • November24202422:05 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Vijay Shankar to CSK!

    A player for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, Vijay Shankar will be having a sort of homecoming in IPL 2025. Bought by CSK for Rs 1.2 CR!

  • November24202422:03 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Punjab buy back Harpreet Brar!

    PBKS get left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar again, for a price of only Rs 1.5 cr! That will surely please a lot of fans, as they retain some of the local flavour.

  • November24202422:00 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Bidding rising for Abdul Samad

    Another lower-order finisher up now, and it’s LSG and PBKS battling for it. Lucknow win Samad in the end, at Rs 4.20 cr! SRH have a think about using the RTM, but choose not to.

  • November24202421:56 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Naman Dhir accept RTM final bid!

    Rajasthan Royals raise the final price for Naman Dhir to Rs 5.25 crore, and Mumbai Indians accept readily. This means MI cannot use their RTM for Anshul Kamboj or Akash Madhwal.

  • November24202421:54 (IST)
    IPL 2025 Auction LIVE: MI use RTM for Naman Dhir!

    Despite going for him in the normal bidding process, MI still choose to use the RTM for Naman Dhir. RR have won him preliminarily for Rs 3.4 cr.

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