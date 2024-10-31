IPL Retention Live: Pant To Part Ways With DC, CSK To Release Jadeja. Report
IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: The D Day is finally here as the retentions for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be announced. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to know the names which have been retained by the franchises, ahead of the mega auction. Many big names are expected to go under the hammer in the auctions as they are not going to be retained by the teams. Reportedly, Lucknow Super Giants have parted ways with their skipper KL Rahul while Delhi Capitals are also highly likely to release Rishabh Pant.
Here are the Live Updates of the Indian Premier League 2025 Retentions Announcement:
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October31202412:28 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: 5 big stars likely to be released –These five big stars are expected to be released by their respective franchises. Majority of them are wicketkeeper-batters. Have a look at them –1.) Rishabh Pant2.) KL Rahul3.) Ishan Kishan4.) Shreyas Iyer5.) Mohammed Siraj
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October31202412:09 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: CSK to bid for Pant?
According to a report by Indian Express, India star Rishabh Pant has emerged as the top pick for CSK. The franchise is keen on buying Pant if he enters the auction pool and that is mainly the point that has governed their planning for the IPL 2025 retentions.
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October31202411:46 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: RR to retain 31-year-old Sandeep Sharma
Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and 31-year-old Sandeep Sharma are the four players who will likely be retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise on Monday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. These retentions will leave the 2008 champions with two right-to-match (RTM) card options at the upcoming mega auction. All four players mentioned above (Samson, Jaiswal, Parag and Sandeep) had an exceptional season this year as they delivered fine contributions for their side.
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October31202411:31 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: GT’s potential retentions
The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans had a mediocre outing in IPL 2024 as they failed to make it to the playoffs. However, GT are likely to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, leaving them with only one right-to-match (RTM) option for the mega auction, as per ESPNCricinfo.
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October31202411:09 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: CSK’s possible retention
As far as CSK’s retention list goes, Ravindra Jadeja is followed by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at No. 2 spot while pacer Matheesha Pathirana has agreed to be the No. 3 choice retention. Two players among Shivam Dube, Devon Conway and Samir Rizvi are likely to be retained by the franchise as well.
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October31202411:06 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: Who will be retained by CSK
Many reports are going around regarding Chennai Super Kings’ potential retentions. If reports are to be believed then the five-time champions are likely to retain their former skipper and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the first choice for retention.
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October31202410:52 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: Minimum deduction from purse
The IPL’s governing body has set minimum deductions from the purse for each player retained, with Rs 18 crores for the first player, Rs 14 crores for the second, Rs 11 crores for the third, Rs 18 crores for the fourth, Rs 14 crores for the fifth and Rs 4 crores for an uncapped player. Franchises are free to give their players more or less of these amounts to the players retained by them.
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October31202410:50 (IST)
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October31202410:44 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: Auction purse in IPL 2025
The auction purse for the franchises has been set at Rs 120 Crore for IPL 2025. The total salary cap will now consist of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 Crs which will now be Rs. 146 Crs (2025), Rs. 151 Crs (2026) and Rs. 157 Crs (2027).
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October31202410:29 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: Retention rules for this edition
Thursday, October 31 is the deadline by which all the franchises are supposed to submit the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction. Each team can retain six players, out of which maximum of five can be capped and two uncapped. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.
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October31202410:28 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: Pant to leave DC because…
“Rishabh Pant wanted captaincy, wanted to be involved with regards to appointment of coaches and support staff but plenty in the DC set-up are not convinced about his T20 game. It wasn’t that they wanted to let him go but they were clear that they didn’t see him leading the side. And that decision wasn’t an overnight one,” the report in Times of India quoted a source as saying.
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October31202410:25 (IST)IPL Retentions 2025 Live: Pant to part ways with DC?
According to some reports, wicketkeeper-batter and skipper Rishabh Pant is all set to released by Delhi Capitals, ahead of the mega auctions. Pant, after recovering from a major accident, made a return to the IPL last season. He has been a consistent feature in the Indian cricket team as well. The report, however, said that DC management was not convinced about the leadership qualities of Pant in T20.
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