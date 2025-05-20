LSG Star Digvesh Rathi Suspended By BCCI For Repeated Code Of Conduct Breach

Last Updated: 20, May 2025

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council for repeated breach of the league’s Code of Conduct. Rathi had already been penalised twice by the IPL for his extravagant celebrations after taking wickets in LSG’s matches. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Monday, Rathi was even involved in a heated altercation with batter Abhishek Sharma, which even prompted the umpires and other players to intervene.

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found Digvesh guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct for the third time this season. Hence, the spinner was fined 50 percent match fee and was also handed a suspension from LSG’s next game against the Gujarat Titans.

An IPL release on the matter read, “This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier – One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025.”

“As he now has Five Demerit Points this season – which result in a one-game suspension – Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG’s next game – against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad.”

SRH batter Abhishek Sharma was also penalised by the BCCI for his alteraction with Digvesh during the match.

The IPL release further read: “Abhishek Sharma, All-rounder, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday. This was his first Level 1 offence under Article 2.6 this season and hence, he has accumulated One Demerit Point.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Topics mentioned in this article

Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants


Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad


Digvesh Singh


Abhishek Sharma


IPL 2025


Cricket

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