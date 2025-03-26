New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 5th T20I
NZ vs PAK Live Updates 5th T20I: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the dead-rubber final match of their Twenty20 series in Wellington on Wednesday. The hosts made one change to the side that took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the fourth match on Sunday with Ben Sears replacing with Zak Foulkes. Captain Michael Bracewell said he expected dew on the ground as the match progressed through the evening. Pakistan made four changes and captain Salman Agha said he was looking for a big improvement after the country’s biggest losing margin in T20s in the fourth match. (Live Scorecard)
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New Zealand Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team
Agha Salman
Haris Rauf
Finn Allen
Michael Bracewell
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 5th T20I
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NZ vs PAK 5th T20 Live Score Updates
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
Four!
Ish Sodhi
Fuller than a length, around off. Usman Khan makes room and cuts this to deep third for a single. Lovely work from Jacob Duffy near the ropes to keep this to a single.
Back of a length delivery, outside off. Usman Khan looks to cut but misses.
Short of a length angled into the middle. Salman Agha pulls it off the cue end toward fine leg for a single.
FOUR MORE! Nicely Done! Back of a length delivery, around off. Salman Agha hangs back and deliberately guides it off the edge over the first slip fielder for back to back boundaries.
FOUR! Up and Over! Short of a length delivery, outside off. Salman Agha uses the pace, throws hands at it, and cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
Back of a length delivery outside off. Salman Agha looks to guide it down but does not connect.
Short of a length, just outside off. Salman Agha rides the bounce and guides it to deep third for a single.
In the air but safe! Back of a length, angled into the middle. Usman Khan goes for the pull but miscues it just over the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
Back of a length, angled into the middle. Usman Khan is hurried up and mistimes the shot to square leg.
Usman Khan walks in at 5.
OUT! CAUGHT DOWN THE LEG! Jacob Duffy strikes! A loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved! Short of a good length, angled into the middle and leg. Omair Yousuf gets across the line and looks to help it over the keeper but might have gotten a faint edge on the way to Mitchell Hay. New Zealand are confident and they go upstairs to have a look. The replays show a clear spike on the glove and Omair Yousuf is a goner. Pakistan are three down.
Back of a length delivery angled into the middle and leg. Salman Agha advances and taps into the off-side for one.
Short of a length delivery, angled into the middle stump line. Omair Yousuf backs away and guides it toward deep third for a single.
Short of a good length, on off. Salman Agha comes forward and defends.
Salman Agha walks in at 4.
OUT! MOHAMMAD HARIS DEPARTS! Short and quick outside off. Haris pulls and it flies straight up in the air off the top edge. The keeper, Mitchell Hay races to his left, settles under it, and takes a good catch with the gloves. Both the openers are back in the hut.
Fuller than a length outside off. Mohammad Haris slashes at it but does not connect.
Back of a length delivery, around off. Omair Yousuf rides the bounce and runs it down to deep third for one.
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