New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 5th T20I

NZ vs PAK Live Updates 5th T20I: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the dead-rubber final match of their Twenty20 series in Wellington on Wednesday. The hosts made one change to the side that took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the fourth match on Sunday with Ben Sears replacing with Zak Foulkes. Captain Michael Bracewell said he expected dew on the ground as the match progressed through the evening. Pakistan made four changes and captain Salman Agha said he was looking for a big improvement after the country’s biggest losing margin in T20s in the fourth match. (Live Scorecard)

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