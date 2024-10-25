Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Onus will be on overnight batters Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel to help Pakistan make a recovery against England on Day 2 of the deciding third Test in Rawalpindi. Pakistan ended Day 1 on 73 for 3, after bundling out England for 267. Captain Masood and Shakeel stayed unbeaten at Stumps. Earlier, Sajid Khan, who’d picked up nine wickets in the second Test, starred with the ball again, picking up six wickets. He was well-supported by Noman Ali, who got three. England’s only notable contributions with the bat came from wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith (89) and opener Ben Duckett (52). (Live Scorecard)

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