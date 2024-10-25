Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Onus will be on overnight batters Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel to help Pakistan make a recovery against England on Day 2 of the deciding third Test in Rawalpindi. Pakistan ended Day 1 on 73 for 3, after bundling out England for 267. Captain Masood and Shakeel stayed unbeaten at Stumps. Earlier, Sajid Khan, who’d picked up nine wickets in the second Test, starred with the ball again, picking up six wickets. He was well-supported by Noman Ali, who got three. England’s only notable contributions with the bat came from wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith (89) and opener Ben Duckett (52). (Live Scorecard)
notify
loadJSFile(‘/js/midstory_scorewidget.js?prod-ver=93.19’);
var langtype = “”;
var Js_Team_Home = {
“Name_Full”: “Pakistan”,
“Name_Short”: “PAK”,
“Players”: {
“70241”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Saim Ayub”,
“Name_Short”: “S Ayub”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “6”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “28.63”,
“Strikerate”: “54.21”,
“Runs”: “315”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “45”,
“Economyrate”: “6.42”,
“Wickets”: “3”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“65728”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Abdullah Shafique”,
“Name_Short”: “A Shafique”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “22”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “38.43”,
“Strikerate”: “44.14”,
“Runs”: “1499”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“11754”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Shan Masood”,
“Name_Short”: “S Masood”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “38”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “29.36”,
“Strikerate”: “51.58”,
“Runs”: “2085”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “46”,
“Economyrate”: “3.83”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64063”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Kamran Ghulam”,
“Name_Short”: “K Ghulam”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “49”,
“Strikerate”: “54.04”,
“Runs”: “147”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64153”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Saud Shakeel”,
“Name_Short”: “S Shakeel”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “15”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “53”,
“Strikerate”: “47.53”,
“Runs”: “1332”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LS”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “8.83”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“20286”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Mohammad Rizwan”,
“Name_Short”: “M Rizwan”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “35”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “41.85”,
“Strikerate”: “54.56”,
“Runs”: “2009”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“64078”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Salman Agha”,
“Name_Short”: “S Agha”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “17”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “45.80”,
“Strikerate”: “64.44”,
“Runs”: “1191”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “58.75”,
“Economyrate”: “3.71”,
“Wickets”: “16”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“69957”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Aamer Jamal”,
“Name_Short”: “A Jamal”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “6”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “30.37”,
“Strikerate”: “54.22”,
“Runs”: “244”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “28.05”,
“Economyrate”: “4.44”,
“Wickets”: “19”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“14291”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Noman Ali”,
“Name_Short”: “N Ali”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “17”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “18.11”,
“Strikerate”: “46.80”,
“Runs”: “308”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “29.68”,
“Economyrate”: “2.98”,
“Wickets”: “61”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“38066”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Sajid Khan”,
“Name_Short”: “S Khan”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “10”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “10.18”,
“Strikerate”: “45.71”,
“Runs”: “112”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “32.15”,
“Economyrate”: “3.32”,
“Wickets”: “40”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
},
“21562”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Zahid Mahmood”,
“Name_Short”: “Z Mahmood”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “4”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “5”,
“Strikerate”: “18.34”,
“Runs”: “20”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LB”,
“Average”: “38.84”,
“Economyrate”: “6.43”,
“Wickets”: “13”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 6,
“nationality”: “Pakistan”
}
}
};
var Js_Team_Away = {
“Name_Full”: “England”,
“Name_Short”: “ENG”,
“Players”: {
“67258”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Zak Crawley”,
“Name_Short”: “Z Crawley”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “50”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “32.32”,
“Strikerate”: “65.88”,
“Runs”: “2845”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“63082”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Ben Duckett”,
“Name_Short”: “B Duckett”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “29”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “41.56”,
“Strikerate”: “86.18”,
“Runs”: “2078”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“66403”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Ollie Pope”,
“Name_Short”: “O Pope”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “52”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “34.12”,
“Strikerate”: “63.52”,
“Runs”: “2935”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“10129”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Joe Root”,
“Name_Short”: “J Root”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “149”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “51.08”,
“Strikerate”: “57.16”,
“Runs”: “12721”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “45.70”,
“Economyrate”: “3.29”,
“Wickets”: “70”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“66374”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Harry Brook”,
“Name_Short”: “H Brook”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “21”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “57.72”,
“Strikerate”: “88.15”,
“Runs”: “1905”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “37”,
“Economyrate”: “2.64”,
“Wickets”: “1”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“10130”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Ben Stokes”,
“Name_Short”: “B Stokes”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “107”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “35.44”,
“Strikerate”: “59.63”,
“Runs”: “6558”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “32.21”,
“Economyrate”: “3.30”,
“Wickets”: “203”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“69554”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Jamie Smith”,
“Name_Short”: “J Smith”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “9”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “45.28”,
“Strikerate”: “73.29”,
“Runs”: “634”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“69416”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Gus Atkinson”,
“Name_Short”: “G Atkinson”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “8”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “24.30”,
“Strikerate”: “71.68”,
“Runs”: “243”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “21.66”,
“Economyrate”: “3.97”,
“Wickets”: “39”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“86794”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Rehan Ahmed”,
“Name_Short”: “R Ahmed”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “5”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “10.66”,
“Strikerate”: “60”,
“Runs”: “96”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LBG”,
“Average”: “31.55”,
“Economyrate”: “3.96”,
“Wickets”: “20”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“57677”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Jack Leach”,
“Name_Short”: “J Leach”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “39”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “13.55”,
“Strikerate”: “36.96”,
“Runs”: “488”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “33.78”,
“Economyrate”: “3.06”,
“Wickets”: “141”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
},
“105551”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Shoaib Bashir”,
“Name_Short”: “S Bashir”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “12”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “6.40”,
“Strikerate”: “36.36”,
“Runs”: “64”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “37”,
“Economyrate”: “3.49”,
“Wickets”: “40”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 3,
“nationality”: “England”
}
}
};
var __livematchurls=”https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/pak-vs-eng-scorecard-live-cricket-score-england-in-pakistan-3-test-series-2024-3rd-test-pken10242024247795″;
HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () {
//setTimeout(function () {
loadJSFile(“https://cdn.ndtv.com/sports_ndtvin/js/com_cricketCommentary.js?prod-ver=93.19”, 1)
// }, 70);
setTimeout(function () {
var box = $(‘.commentary-box’);
var startAt = 50;
var isautoplay = ‘1’;
var autoPlayTime = ’30’;
var numberOfdata = 50;
var matchID = ‘pken10242024247795′;
var cricfrequency = ’20’;
var cricperiod = ‘2’;
SI_Array.cricketCommentary(box, startAt, matchID, cricperiod, cricfrequency, isautoplay, autoPlayTime);
}, 150);
});
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates
Last 20 updates
2nd Innings
OUT! lbw b Rehan Ahmed.
Short, on middle, Saud Shakeel rocks back and punches it through extra covers for one.
Too full, on middle, Salman Agha sweeps it to backward square leg for one.
Quicker one, turning in, Saud Shakeel flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Too full, on middle, Saud Shakeel blocks it to short covers.
Short, on off, Salman Agha punches it to the point fielder.
Short, outside off, Salman Agha looks to block it but wears it on his pads.
Lands it on middle, Salman Agha looks to block it but edges it to the right of the slip fielder.
Fuller again, on off, Salman Agha blocks it back.
Too full, outside off, Saud Shakeel plays a reverse sweep towards third man for one.
Fuller one, on off, Saud Shakeel blocks it back.
Bowls it on off, Salman Agha looks to block it but edges it to the slip fielder. Pakistan seems to be in a bit of trouble now.
Oh! This one lands outside off, it turns in and stays low, Salman Agha just manages to get his bat down in time to block it.
Too full, on middle, Salman Agha eases it to mid on.
Salman Agha walks in.
OUT! LBW! Mohammad Rizwan falls into the trap of playing the sweep shot again! He goes upstairs but it looks plumb, to be honest. Fuller one, on middle, Mohammad Rizwan looks to play a sweep again but misses and gets a blow on his back thigh. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. He refers. Ultra Edge shows no spike and Ball Tracking shows three reds.
Fuller one, on off, Mohammad Rizwan sweeps it past square leg for a brace.
Full, on off, Mohammad Rizwan blocks it back.
Drinks! Pakistan are at 149, with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan forming a vital 50-run partnership. They are recovering from early wickets but still trail by 118 runs and need to continue building their innings to improve their position in the match. England will look for quick wickets. Let’s see how it pans out…
Short, outside off, Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts it but finds the fielder at backward point.
Load more