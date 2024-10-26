Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Scorecard Updates

Pakistan vs England LIVE, 3rd Test Day 3: Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan grabbed all 10 wickets to bowl out England for 112, leaving Pakistan a target of 36 to win the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Noman finished with 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 in an irrepressible spin bowling display after England resumed the day on a precarious 24-3. Joe Root scored top with 33. England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs while Pakistan took the second by 152 runs, both in Multan. (Live Scorecard)

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