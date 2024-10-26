Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Scorecard Updates
Pakistan vs England LIVE, 3rd Test Day 3: Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan grabbed all 10 wickets to bowl out England for 112, leaving Pakistan a target of 36 to win the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Noman finished with 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 in an irrepressible spin bowling display after England resumed the day on a precarious 24-3. Joe Root scored top with 33. England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs while Pakistan took the second by 152 runs, both in Multan. (Live Scorecard)
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Joe Root
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Noman Ali
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Sajid Khan
Kamran Ghulam
Mohammad Rizwan
Saud Shakeel
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Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test
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PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE
Last 20 updates
4th Innings
Six!
Charges down to the pitch of the full length ball, on middle, but miscues his swipe to long on for a single Pakistan just 5 runs away now!
FOUR! And again! Pitched up by Leach, on middle, Shan Masood reverse sweeps it through point for another boundary.
FOUR! The skipper is in a hurry to wrap up the game! This is tossed up, on middle and off, Shan Masood skips down the track and tonks it straight over the bowler’s head for a boundary. A couple of inches further would have taken it all the way.
FOUR MORE! Back to back boundaries! Bowls it on off, Shan Masood gets low and plays a reverse sweep through point for yet another boundary. He looks in a hurry now!
FOUR! Shan Masood makes a statement straightaway! Lands it just outside off, Shan Masood dances down the wicket and lifts it magnificently over extra covers for a boundary!
The skipper, Shan Masood walks in with just 22 runs needed!
OUT! LBW! Bowls it on leg, Saim Ayub looks to block it but gets a blow on his pads. A loud appeal but the finger stays down. Ben Stokes goes upstairs again. Ultra Edge shows a flat line and Ball shows three reds. The onfield decision is changed to OUT! This won’t change much though as Pakistan just need a mere 22 to win.
Fuller one, on off, Abdullah Shafique drives but finds the fielder at covers.
Sways it down leg, Abdullah Shafique looks to flick it but misses. An appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved. Ben Stokes refers. Ultra Edge shows no spike as the onfield decision stands NOT OUT!
Fuller one, on off, Abdullah Shafique looks to block it but miscues it through backward point for a brace. Just 22 more needed!
Quicker one, on middle, Abdullah Shafique eases it back to the bowler.
Fuller one, on middle, Abdullah Shafique eases it back to the bowler.
Short, on leg, Abdullah Shafique tucks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
Lands it on off, Saim Ayub blocks it to the left of the bowler.
Shoaib Bashir to share the attack.
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NO BALL AND FOUR! Back to back boundaries! Fuller again, on off, Saim Ayub plays the exact same sweep over square leg for yet another boundary. No ball called for overstepping.
FOUR! Well played! Fuller again, on off, Saim Ayub gets low and cracks a sweep shot over square leg for a boundary.
Too full again, on off, Saim Ayub blocks it to short covers.
Lands it on middle and leg, Abdullah Shafique flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
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