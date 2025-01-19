Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Score Updates

Last Updated: 19, January 2025

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the first Test against West Indies from 109/3. Currently, Kamran Ghulam (9*) and Saud Shakeel (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Pakistan lead by 202 runs. Earlier on Day 2, spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan guided Pakistan to a strong position as they bundled out West Indies for for a paltry 137 in reply to the home team’s 230 all out. (Live Scorecard)

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PAK vs WI, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates


Last 20 updates


4th Innings


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  1. 14.1
    0

    Sajid Khan to Alick Athanaze

    No run.

  2. 13.6
    0

    Noman Ali to Justin Greaves

    On middle, fuller and Greaves blocks.

  3. 13.5
    4

    Noman Ali to Justin Greaves

    FOUR! Pressure releasing shot. On middle, Greaves sweeps it hard through mid-wicket for four runs.

  4. 13.4
    0

    Noman Ali to Justin Greaves

    NOT OUT! Missing by a millimetre or two! So close! Flat and around off, Greaves is pushed back to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. West Indies review and the replay shows it brushes past the off pole. Not even umpire’s call and Greaves survives.

  5. !

    An LBW decision has been taken upstairs.

  6. 13.3
    1

    Noman Ali to Alick Athanaze

    Outside off, Alick Athanaze reverse sweeps it to third man for one.

  7. 13.2
    0

    Noman Ali to Alick Athanaze

    A full toss on middle, Alick Athanaze taps it on the leg side.

  8. 13.1
    4

    Noman Ali to Alick Athanaze

    FOUR! Welcome boundary! Very full and on off, Alick Athanaze sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.

  9. 12.6
    0

    Sajid Khan to Justin Greaves

    Full and outside off, turns in. Greaves hits with the spin aerially and to mid-wicket. That was close.

  10. !

    Justin Greaves is the new man in.

  11. 12.5
    W

    Sajid Khan to Mikyle Louis

    OUT! BOWLED! Sajid Khan gets the better of Louis! Floats it full and on middle, stays low. Louis comes down the track for a massive heave but misses it completely, it goes through the gap and hits the leg pole. Good on defense but loses for a ball and that’s enough for Khan.

  12. 12.4
    0

    Sajid Khan to Mikyle Louis

    On middle, Louis with his head down defends.

  13. 12.3
    0

    Sajid Khan to Mikyle Louis

    Tossed up on leg, Louis looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.

  14. 12.2
    1

    Sajid Khan to Alick Athanaze

    A low full toss on middle, this is swept to fine leg for a single.

  15. 12.1
    0

    Sajid Khan to Alick Athanaze

    Full and around off, Alick Athanaze reverse sweeps it to point.

  16. 11.6
    0

    Noman Ali to Mikyle Louis

    Tossed up on middle, Louis defends well.

  17. 11.5
    1

    Noman Ali to Alick Athanaze

    Tossed up on off, Alick Athanaze reverse hits it to point for one.

  18. 11.4
    1

    Noman Ali to Mikyle Louis

    Around off, fuller and Louis works it to point for a single.

  19. 11.3
    0

    Noman Ali to Mikyle Louis

    On middle, this is blocked out.

  20. 11.2
    0

    Noman Ali to Mikyle Louis

    Full and on off, spins away. Louis looks to defend but misses it.


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Topics mentioned in this article

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team


West Indies West Indies Cricket Team

Saud Shakeel
Kamran Ghulam
Noman Ali
Sajid Khan

Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam


Kraigg Brathwaite


Cricket


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Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test


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