Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the first Test against West Indies from 109/3. Currently, Kamran Ghulam (9*) and Saud Shakeel (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Pakistan lead by 202 runs. Earlier on Day 2, spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan guided Pakistan to a strong position as they bundled out West Indies for for a paltry 137 in reply to the home team’s 230 all out. (Live Scorecard)
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Pakistan Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Saud Shakeel
Kamran Ghulam
Noman Ali
Sajid Khan
Babar Azam
Kraigg Brathwaite
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PAK vs WI, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
4th Innings
No run.
On middle, fuller and Greaves blocks.
FOUR! Pressure releasing shot. On middle, Greaves sweeps it hard through mid-wicket for four runs.
NOT OUT! Missing by a millimetre or two! So close! Flat and around off, Greaves is pushed back to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. West Indies review and the replay shows it brushes past the off pole. Not even umpire’s call and Greaves survives.
An LBW decision has been taken upstairs.
Outside off, Alick Athanaze reverse sweeps it to third man for one.
A full toss on middle, Alick Athanaze taps it on the leg side.
FOUR! Welcome boundary! Very full and on off, Alick Athanaze sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
Full and outside off, turns in. Greaves hits with the spin aerially and to mid-wicket. That was close.
Justin Greaves is the new man in.
OUT! BOWLED! Sajid Khan gets the better of Louis! Floats it full and on middle, stays low. Louis comes down the track for a massive heave but misses it completely, it goes through the gap and hits the leg pole. Good on defense but loses for a ball and that’s enough for Khan.
On middle, Louis with his head down defends.
Tossed up on leg, Louis looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
A low full toss on middle, this is swept to fine leg for a single.
Full and around off, Alick Athanaze reverse sweeps it to point.
Tossed up on middle, Louis defends well.
Tossed up on off, Alick Athanaze reverse hits it to point for one.
Around off, fuller and Louis works it to point for a single.
On middle, this is blocked out.
Full and on off, spins away. Louis looks to defend but misses it.
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