Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Score Updates

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the first Test against West Indies from 109/3. Currently, Kamran Ghulam (9*) and Saud Shakeel (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Pakistan lead by 202 runs. Earlier on Day 2, spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan guided Pakistan to a strong position as they bundled out West Indies for for a paltry 137 in reply to the home team’s 230 all out. (Live Scorecard)

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