Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE: India Hope To Open Account With 6 Medals Today

Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE: Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 brings renewed hope for India to open their medal tally. Headlined by Tokyo gold medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara’s qualification round and possible final, four others will also gun for shooting medals today. India are also harbouring hopes in three para athletics events: Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Kasana in women’s discus throw, Preethi Pal in women’s 100m and Manu in men’s shot put. A multitude of para badminton matches continue, much like Day 1. (Live Medal Tally)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 2: