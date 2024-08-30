Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE: India Hope To Open Account With 6 Medals Today

Last Updated: 30, August 2024

Paralympics 2024 Day 2 LIVE: Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 brings renewed hope for India to open their medal tally. Headlined by Tokyo gold medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara’s qualification round and possible final, four others will also gun for shooting medals today. India are also harbouring hopes in three para athletics events: Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Kasana in women’s discus throw, Preethi Pal in women’s 100m and Manu in men’s shot put. A multitude of para badminton matches continue, much like Day 1. (Live Medal Tally)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Day 2:


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  • August30202412:29 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Kozyna draws level

    Oksana Kozyna storms to 21-15 second game victory. This game is going down to the wire.

  • August30202412:27 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Great comeback by Kozyna

    Manasi had threaten to cut the deficit after the restart, but Kozyna holds firm and races into a big lead. She leads 19-13, and is about to make it 1-1.

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  • August30202412:22 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: The scales have turned

    Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna has come out very strongly in the second game. For the most part, it has been even between her and Manasi, but Kozyna now leads 11-8.

  • August30202412:15 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Second game begins

    Joshi and Kozyna exchanging early blows in the second game. 2-2 as it stands.

  • August30202412:12 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Manasi takes first game

    Manasi Pathak clinches the first game in superb fashion. She takes a thumping 21-10 win there. Leading 11-8 at halfway, she gave Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna no breathing room.

  • August30202412:10 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: SL3 category explained

    Manasi Joshi is participating in the badminton SL3 category, which includes players whose movement is moderately affected on one side of the body, both legs or absence of limbs.

  • August30202412:08 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: A good start for Manasi

    Manasi Joshi has taken early command in the first game. She leads Kozyna 11-8, at halfway mark. A very encouraging start.

  • August30202412:01 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: We are underway!

    And India’s action begins on Day 2. It’s Manasi Joshi up against Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna. 

    Joshi lost her first game, so this is extremely crucial.

  • August30202411:57 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Spotlight on athletics

    Indian para athletes will participate in three events later in the day, aiming for a medal. We could be up beyond midnight today!

    – Jyoti Karam and Sakshi Kasana in Women’s Discus Throw – F55 Final (1:30 PM)
    – Preethi Pal in Women’s 100m – T35 Final (4:45 PM)
    – Manu in Men’s Shot Put – F37 Final (12:22 AM)

  • August30202411:54 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Here’s India’s Day 2 schedule!

    Para Badminton

    12 PM: Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna (Ukraine) in Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

    1:20 PM: Manoj Sarkar vs Mongkhon Bunsun (Thailand) in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

    2 PM: Nitesh Kumar vs Jianyuan Yang (China) in Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage

    2:40 PM: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Kyung Hwan Shin (Korea) in Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

    4:40 PM: Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage

    7:30 PM: Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro (Portugal) in Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage

    8:10 PM: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Man Kai Chu in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

    8:50 PM: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Yi-Lin Cai (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

    10:50 PM: Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski in Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage

    12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

    12:10 AM (31 August, Saturday): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage

    01:30 AM (31 August, Saturday): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (Thailand) in Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage

    Para Shooting

    12:30 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification

    2:45 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

    3:15 PM: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final (If qualified)

    5 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification

    5:30 PM: Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final (If qualified)

    7:45 PM: Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final (If qualified)

    Para Athletics

    1:30 PM: Jyoti Karam, Sakshi Kasana in Women’s Discus Throw – F55 Final

    4:45 PM: Preethi Pal in Women’s 100m – T35 Final

    12:22 AM: Manu in Men’s Shot Put – F37 Final

    Para Rowing

    3 PM: Anita/Narayana Konganapalle in PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats

    Para Archery

    3:03 PM: Sarita vs Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (Malaysia) in Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination

    Para Cycling Track

    4:24 PM: Arshad Shaik in Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

  • August30202411:51 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: But first, badminton!

    Badminton games will continue in full swing, much like Day 1. Manasi Joshi kickstarts India’s Day 2 action from 12 PM. The likes of Suhas Yathiraj, Nitesh Kumar and Manoj Sarkar are in action after 1 PM.

  • August30202411:48 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Medal prospects

    India are aiming to eclipse their total of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020, and their Paris 2024 tally could open today. The big headliner is shooter Avani Lekhara, who won gold three years ago. Her qualifying round in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 starts at around 12:30 PM.

  • August30202411:46 (IST)
    Paris 2024 Paralympics LIVE: Hello and welcome!

    A very good morning to everyone tuning into NDTV Sports. We are going to bring you the live coverage of Day 2 of Paris Paralympics 2024!

    And this could be really special day for India.

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