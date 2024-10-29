"Pujara Held Fort In 2018": Ex Chief Selector's Concerning Kohli Remark

If only numbers were to be taken into consideration, Virat Kohli would unarguably be India’s go-to player with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month. Kohli has been prolific against the Aussies over the years, scoring over 1300 runs Down Under in Tests at an average of 54.08. But, despite possessing 8 hundreds and 5 fifties under his belt against Australia (overall in Tests), Kohli’s name isn’t giving the veteran of Indian cricket much confidence.

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In the ongoing 3-match Test series against Australia, Kohli hasn’t even accumulated 100 runs in 4 innings. While he has been named in the Indian team for the Australia assignment, former BCCI selection committee chief MSK Prasad is quite concerned with his form.

While Kohli is a big name in world cricket, Prasad feels India will miss the calmness of Cheteshwar Pujara in Australia.

“Hundred percent. If you look at the way he performed in the 2018 series, on one side he brought aggression into batting and on the other side (Cheteshwar) Pujara was holding the fort. So we are missing the combination those two had, caution with aggression,” he said on Star Sports.

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“Pujara was playing solidly on one side and Virat got aggression from the other end. The way Virat batted, he inspired everyone else. So the form of the most premier batter is definitely a cause for concern, that too with the ICC Test Championship and the points system that’s there,” the former India selector explained.

In the last 10 innings, Virat has only scored 245 runs at an average of 27.22. His return to form will be crucial to India’s hopes of beating Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. With the team’s World Test Championship qualification chances also in balance, Kohli’s return to form become more crucial than it has been of late.