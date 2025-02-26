Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Cricket Score And Updates

Last Updated: 26, February 2025

Kerala vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final 2024-25 Live Updates: Reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, Kerala look to continue their fairytale journey against Vidarbha. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby won the toss and opted to field first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Sachin took the decision keeping in mind the excessive grass on the pitch. With it being a red soil pitch, pacers are expected to generate some bounce while the ball is also expected to seam around. Spinners will also have a role to play, but later in the 4-day match. (Live Scorecard)

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);

Vidarbha Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur

loadJSFile(‘/js/midstory_scorewidget.js?prod-ver=93.25’);

var langtype = “”;
var Js_Team_Home = {
“Name_Full”: “Vidarbha”,
“Name_Short”: “VID”,
“Players”: {
“63707”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Akshay Wadkar”,
“Name_Short”: “A Wadkar”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “54”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “50.50”,
“Strikerate”: “53.32”,
“Runs”: “3485”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RMF”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“65887”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Akshay Karnewar”,
“Name_Short”: “A Karnewar”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “19”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “29.21”,
“Strikerate”: “58.53”,
“Runs”: “672”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “24.75”,
“Economyrate”: “2.62”,
“Wickets”: “37”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“89179”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Danish Malewar”,
“Name_Short”: “D Malewar”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “9”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “42.84”,
“Strikerate”: “51.02”,
“Runs”: “595”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“63648”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Dhruv Shorey”,
“Name_Short”: “D Shorey”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “61”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “48.27”,
“Strikerate”: “52.38”,
“Runs”: “4200”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “116”,
“Economyrate”: “3.58”,
“Wickets”: “2”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“62297”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Karun Nair”,
“Name_Short”: “K Nair”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “70”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “46.47”,
“Strikerate”: “50”,
“Runs”: “4904”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “47.58”,
“Economyrate”: “3.02”,
“Wickets”: “12”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“69658”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Yash Rathod”,
“Name_Short”: “Y Rathod”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “18”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “50.96”,
“Strikerate”: “57.44”,
“Runs”: “1478”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“71368”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Harsh Dubey”,
“Name_Short”: “H Dubey”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “18”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “24.75”,
“Strikerate”: “60.41”,
“Runs”: “693”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “19.69”,
“Economyrate”: “2.93”,
“Wickets”: “94”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“67489”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Darshan Nalkande”,
“Name_Short”: “D Nalkande”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “8”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “13.77”,
“Strikerate”: “62.94”,
“Runs”: “124”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “52.11”,
“Economyrate”: “4.07”,
“Wickets”: “9”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“74118”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Parth Rekhade”,
“Name_Short”: “P Rekhade”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “3”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “19.40”,
“Strikerate”: “48.74”,
“Runs”: “97”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “20.90”,
“Economyrate”: “2.64”,
“Wickets”: “10”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“74406”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Nachiket Bhute”,
“Name_Short”: “N Bhute”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “11”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “17”,
“Strikerate”: “60.71”,
“Runs”: “289”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “33.47”,
“Economyrate”: “3.08”,
“Wickets”: “21”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“66819”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Yash Thakur”,
“Name_Short”: “Y Thakur”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “23”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “10.95”,
“Strikerate”: “43.39”,
“Runs”: “230”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RFM”,
“Average”: “25.89”,
“Economyrate”: “3.31”,
“Wickets”: “73”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
}
}
};
var Js_Team_Away = {
“Name_Full”: “Kerala”,
“Name_Short”: “KER”,
“Players”: {
“55316”: {
“Position”: “1”,
“Name_Full”: “Sachin Baby”,
“Name_Short”: “S Baby”,
“Iscaptain”: true,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “99”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “39.81”,
“Strikerate”: “46.20”,
“Runs”: “5614”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “47.83”,
“Economyrate”: “3.28”,
“Wickets”: “12”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“66954”: {
“Position”: “2”,
“Name_Full”: “Rohan Kunnummal”,
“Name_Short”: “R Kunnummal”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “26”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “39.05”,
“Strikerate”: “72.14”,
“Runs”: “1484”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “7.00”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“35833”: {
“Position”: “3”,
“Name_Full”: “Mohammed Azharuddeen”,
“Name_Short”: “M Azharuddeen”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “35”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “36.04”,
“Strikerate”: “63.80”,
“Runs”: “1766”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“65329”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Akshay Chandran”,
“Name_Short”: “A Chandran”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “39”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “36.39”,
“Strikerate”: “41.69”,
“Runs”: “1674”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “35.45”,
“Economyrate”: “2.83”,
“Wickets”: “35”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“65358”: {
“Position”: “5”,
“Name_Full”: “Salman Nizar”,
“Name_Short”: “S Nizar”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “32”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “41.42”,
“Strikerate”: “46.41”,
“Runs”: “1450”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “0.0”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“4544”: {
“Position”: “6”,
“Name_Full”: “Jalaj Saxena”,
“Name_Short”: “J Saxena”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “126”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “35”,
“Strikerate”: “53.18”,
“Runs”: “6265”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “23.94”,
“Economyrate”: “2.68”,
“Wickets”: “426”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“64739”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Aditya Sarwate”,
“Name_Short”: “A Sarwate”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “64”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “26.95”,
“Strikerate”: “50.60”,
“Runs”: “1995”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “18.31”,
“Economyrate”: “2.61”,
“Wickets”: “287”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“98487”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Ahammed Imran”,
“Name_Short”: “A Imran”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “38”,
“Strikerate”: “30.89”,
“Runs”: “38”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “3.00”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“65273”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “MD Nidheesh”,
“Name_Short”: “Nidheesh”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “42”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “10.28”,
“Strikerate”: “54.40”,
“Runs”: “432”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “28.35”,
“Economyrate”: “3”,
“Wickets”: “104”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“74836”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Nedumankuzhy Basil”,
“Name_Short”: “N Basil”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “11”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “10.50”,
“Strikerate”: “42.42”,
“Runs”: “42”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “33.86”,
“Economyrate”: “2.71”,
“Wickets”: “23”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“91608”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Eden Apple Tom”,
“Name_Short”: “Apple Tom”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “3”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “16”,
“Strikerate”: “47.05”,
“Runs”: “16”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RF”,
“Average”: “24.25”,
“Economyrate”: “4.04”,
“Wickets”: “8”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
}
}
};
var __livematchurls=”https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/vid-vs-ker-scorecard-live-cricket-score-ranji-trophy-2024-25-final-vikl02262025248264″;

Kerala Playing XI: Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby(c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Salman Nizar, Ahammed Imran, Eden Apple Tom, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil

Here are the live cricket score and updates from Kerala vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final:

Kerala vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final


Last 20 updates


1st Innings


Refresh

  1. !

    A good season for Kerala but Vidarbha fought back in the later half of the session. They lost three early as MD Nidheesh bowled really well. Eden Apple Tom also got one to put Vidarbha furhter on the back foot however, Karun Nair and Danish Malewar have started off well. They have steadied things a little and now need to capitalise on the start they have got. Vidarbha will hope they can add a big stand. Kerala on the other hand, will hope to break this partnership quickly and keep their good work going. An interest second session awaits.

  2. 31.6
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Danish Malewar

    Fuller and on off. Malewar strokes it to cover.

  3. 31.5
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Danish Malewar

    Fuller and on middle. This is pushed to mid on.

  4. 31.4
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Danish Malewar

    On the stumps. Blocked again.

  5. 31.3
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Danish Malewar

    On middle. Malewar defends.

  6. 31.2
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Danish Malewar

    On middle. Blocked.

  7. 31.1
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Danish Malewar

    Flatter and on the stumps. Kept out.

  8. 30.6
    0

    Jalaj Saxena to Karun Nair

    On middle. Blocked.

  9. 30.5
    0

    Jalaj Saxena to Karun Nair

    On middle. Kept out.

  10. 30.4
    1

    Jalaj Saxena to Danish Malewar

    On middle. This is clipped through square leg for one.

  11. 30.3
    0

    Jalaj Saxena to Danish Malewar

    On middle. Kept out.

  12. 30.2
    1

    Jalaj Saxena to Karun Nair

    Around off. This is guided past point for one.

  13. 30.1
    1

    Jalaj Saxena to Danish Malewar

    Fuller and on off. This is pushed past cover for one.

  14. 29.6
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Karun Nair

    Around off. Kept out.

  15. 29.5
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Karun Nair

    On the stumps. Blocked.

  16. 29.4
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Karun Nair

    On middle. Kept out.

  17. 29.3
    2

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Karun Nair

    Two! Fuller and outside off. This is driven past cover for two.

  18. 29.2
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Karun Nair

    Around off. Nair pushes it to cover.

  19. 29.1
    0

    Nedumankuzhy Basil to Karun Nair

    On middle. Blocked.

  20. 28.6
    0

    Aditya Sarwate to Danish Malewar

    On middle. Defended.


Load more

HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () {
//setTimeout(function () {
loadJSFile(“https://cdn.ndtv.com/sports_ndtvin/js/com_cricketCommentary.js?prod-ver=93.25”, 1)
// }, 70);
setTimeout(function () {
var box = $(‘.commentary-box’);
var startAt = 50;
var isautoplay = ‘1’;
var autoPlayTime = ’30’;
var numberOfdata = 50;
var matchID = ‘vikl02262025248264′;
var cricfrequency = ’20’;
var cricperiod = ‘1’;

SI_Array.cricketCommentary(box, startAt, matchID, cricperiod, cricfrequency, isautoplay, autoPlayTime);
}, 150);

});

Comments

Topics mentioned in this article

Vidarbha Vidarbha


Kerala Kerala


Vidarbha vs Kerala, Final


Live Score


Live Cricket Score


Live Blogs


Cricket

Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India vs England 2025, Results, News and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.