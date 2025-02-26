Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Cricket Score And Updates
Kerala vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final 2024-25 Live Updates: Reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, Kerala look to continue their fairytale journey against Vidarbha. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby won the toss and opted to field first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Sachin took the decision keeping in mind the excessive grass on the pitch. With it being a red soil pitch, pacers are expected to generate some bounce while the ball is also expected to seam around. Spinners will also have a role to play, but later in the 4-day match. (Live Scorecard)
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Vidarbha Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur
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Kerala Playing XI: Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby(c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Salman Nizar, Ahammed Imran, Eden Apple Tom, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil
Here are the live cricket score and updates from Kerala vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final:
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Kerala vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
A good season for Kerala but Vidarbha fought back in the later half of the session. They lost three early as MD Nidheesh bowled really well. Eden Apple Tom also got one to put Vidarbha furhter on the back foot however, Karun Nair and Danish Malewar have started off well. They have steadied things a little and now need to capitalise on the start they have got. Vidarbha will hope they can add a big stand. Kerala on the other hand, will hope to break this partnership quickly and keep their good work going. An interest second session awaits.
Fuller and on off. Malewar strokes it to cover.
Fuller and on middle. This is pushed to mid on.
On the stumps. Blocked again.
On middle. Malewar defends.
On middle. Blocked.
Flatter and on the stumps. Kept out.
On middle. Blocked.
On middle. Kept out.
On middle. This is clipped through square leg for one.
On middle. Kept out.
Around off. This is guided past point for one.
Fuller and on off. This is pushed past cover for one.
Around off. Kept out.
On the stumps. Blocked.
On middle. Kept out.
Two! Fuller and outside off. This is driven past cover for two.
Around off. Nair pushes it to cover.
On middle. Blocked.
On middle. Defended.
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