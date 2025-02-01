Ranji Trophy LIVE: Kohli Achieves Embarrassing Low On Ranji Comeback

Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 3, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli made a terrible return to domestic cricket after 12 years as the India stalwart got dismissed for just 6 runs on Day 2. On Day 3, Delhi extended their first innings total to 374, helping them take a 133-run lead over Railways. Delhi captain Ayush Badoni narrowly missed out on a century, getting out on 99 on Day 2, while all-rounder Sumit Mathur managed 86. Kohli was the second-lowest scorer among the Delhi batters, only behind No. 11 batter Money Grewal. Kohli has attracted thousands of fans to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi through the course of the game, and they will be hoping he gets another chance to bat in the contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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