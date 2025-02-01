Ranji Trophy LIVE: Kohli Achieves Embarrassing Low On Ranji Comeback

Last Updated: 1, February 2025

Delhi vs Railways Live Updates Day 3, Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli made a terrible return to domestic cricket after 12 years as the India stalwart got dismissed for just 6 runs on Day 2. On Day 3, Delhi extended their first innings total to 374, helping them take a 133-run lead over Railways. Delhi captain Ayush Badoni narrowly missed out on a century, getting out on 99 on Day 2, while all-rounder Sumit Mathur managed 86. Kohli was the second-lowest scorer among the Delhi batters, only behind No. 11 batter Money Grewal. Kohli has attracted thousands of fans to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi through the course of the game, and they will be hoping he gets another chance to bat in the contest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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DEL vs RLY, Ranji Trophy, Live Updates


Last 20 updates


2nd Innings


Refresh

  1. 106.4
    W

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    OUT! b Himanshu Sangwan.

  2. 106.3
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run, played towards covers.

  3. 106.2
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run.

  4. 106.1
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run.

  5. 105.6
    0

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    No run.

  6. 105.5
    0

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    No run.

  7. 105.4
    4

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    Four! Played towards covers.

  8. 105.3
    2

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    2 runs, played towards third man.

  9. 105.2
    0

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    No run, played towards mid on.

  10. 105.1
    0

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    No run.

  11. 104.6
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run, played towards mid off.

  12. 104.5
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run, played towards third man.

  13. 104.4
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run, played towards mid on.

  14. 104.3
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run, played towards covers.

  15. 104.2
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run, played towards covers.

  16. 104.1
    0

    Himanshu Sangwan to Money Grewal

    No run.

  17. 103.6
    4
    lb

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    4 Leg byes.

  18. 103.5
    2

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    2 runs, played towards mid off.

  19. 103.4
    0

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    No run, played towards third man.

  20. 103.3
    0

    Kunal Yadav to Navdeep Saini

    No run, played towards mid wicket.


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Ayush Badoni


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Railways vs Delhi, Match 126


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