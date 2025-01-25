Ranji Trophy LIVE: Rohit Takes Leadership Leap, Makes Stunning Boundary Save
Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Ranji Trophy comeback is not going to plan, with Jammu and Kashmir making a good start to their run chase against Mumbai. Having been set a target of 205, Jammu and Kashmir are 85/1 heading into Lunch, needing only 120 more to pull off an upset win against the defending champions. Rohit was seen taking a leadership role, addressing the Mumbai players in a team talk, and even put in a diving save near the boundary. Earlier, Shardul Thakur’s best first-class score of 119 helped Mumbai to a total of 290, after Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer had failed to score big with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
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MUM vs J&K Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates
Last 20 updates
3rd Innings
OUT! run out (Yawer Khan).
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid off.
No run.
OUT! b Yudhvir Singh.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run.
No run.
OUT! c Abid Mushtaq b Auqib Nabi.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
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