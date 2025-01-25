Ranji Trophy LIVE: Rohit Takes Leadership Leap, Makes Stunning Boundary Save

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Ranji Trophy comeback is not going to plan, with Jammu and Kashmir making a good start to their run chase against Mumbai. Having been set a target of 205, Jammu and Kashmir are 85/1 heading into Lunch, needing only 120 more to pull off an upset win against the defending champions. Rohit was seen taking a leadership role, addressing the Mumbai players in a team talk, and even put in a diving save near the boundary. Earlier, Shardul Thakur’s best first-class score of 119 helped Mumbai to a total of 290, after Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer had failed to score big with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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