Ranji Trophy LIVE: Rohit Takes Leadership Leap, Makes Stunning Boundary Save

Last Updated: 25, January 2025

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Ranji Trophy comeback is not going to plan, with Jammu and Kashmir making a good start to their run chase against Mumbai. Having been set a target of 205, Jammu and Kashmir are 85/1 heading into Lunch, needing only 120 more to pull off an upset win against the defending champions. Rohit was seen taking a leadership role, addressing the Mumbai players in a team talk, and even put in a diving save near the boundary. Earlier, Shardul Thakur’s best first-class score of 119 helped Mumbai to a total of 290, after Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer had failed to score big with the bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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MUM vs J&K Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates


Last 20 updates


3rd Innings


Refresh

  1. 73.6
    W

    Yudhvir Singh to Mohit Avasthi

    OUT! run out (Yawer Khan).

  2. 73.5
    0

    Yudhvir Singh to Mohit Avasthi

    No run, played towards covers.

  3. 73.4
    0

    Yudhvir Singh to Mohit Avasthi

    No run.

  4. 73.3
    1

    Yudhvir Singh to Karsh Kothari

    1 run, played towards mid off.

  5. 73.2
    0

    Yudhvir Singh to Karsh Kothari

    No run.

  6. 73.1
    W

    Yudhvir Singh to Tanush Kotian

    OUT! b Yudhvir Singh.

  7. 72.6
    4

    Aquib Nabi to Mohit Avasthi

    Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  8. 72.5
    0

    Aquib Nabi to Mohit Avasthi

    No run.

  9. 72.4
    0

    Aquib Nabi to Mohit Avasthi

    No run.

  10. 72.3
    0

    Aquib Nabi to Mohit Avasthi

    No run.

  11. 72.2
    W

    Aquib Nabi to Shardul Thakur

    OUT! c Abid Mushtaq b Auqib Nabi.

  12. 72.1
    4

    Aquib Nabi to Shardul Thakur

    Four! Played towards covers.

  13. 71.6
    0

    Umar Nazir Mir to Tanush Kotian

    No run, played towards covers.

  14. 71.5
    0

    Umar Nazir Mir to Tanush Kotian

    No run, played towards mid wicket.

  15. 71.4
    0

    Umar Nazir Mir to Tanush Kotian

    No run, played towards covers.

  16. 71.3
    0

    Umar Nazir Mir to Tanush Kotian

    No run, played towards point.

  17. 71.2
    0

    Umar Nazir Mir to Tanush Kotian

    No run, played towards mid on.

  18. 71.1
    0

    Umar Nazir Mir to Tanush Kotian

    No run, played towards mid off.

  19. 70.6
    0

    Aquib Nabi to Shardul Thakur

    No run.

  20. 70.5
    1

    Aquib Nabi to Tanush Kotian

    1 run, played towards point.


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Topics mentioned in this article

MUM


JK


Shardul Thakur


Tanush Kotian


Ranji Trophy


Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma


Shreyas Iyer


Paras Dogra


Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Match 105


Cricket

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