Ranji Trophy LIVE: Security Breach During Kohli's Return; Delhi Pacers Impress

Delhi vs Railways LIVE Updates Day 1, Elite Group D: Virat Kohli marked his comeback to domestic cricket after a gap of 12 years, as Delhi chose to field first against Railways in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli is playing under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni’s in the game. Railways reached 87/5 in 27 overs at Lunch on Day 1. Navdeep Saini, who used to feature for Team India, took the third wicket, and kicked off celebrations with a delighted Kohli. Young pacer Money Grewal impressed, taking wickets on consecutive balls and being on a hattrick at one stage. Kohli’s presence has seen thousands flock outside the stadium from the early hours of Thursday morning, and one fan even breached security, rushing onto the ground towards Kohli, touching his feet. (LIVE SCORECARD)

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