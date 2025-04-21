Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return As BCCI Announces 2024-25 Central Contracts

Last Updated: 21, April 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced annual central contracts for 2024-25 season, marking the return of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were left out of the 2023-24 list. Only four players made it to the A+ category — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. A number of young and upcoming cricketers like Rajat Patidar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, etc. were also given their maiden contracts.

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The central contracts are divided in 4 categories — A+, A, B, C — depending upon the players’ performances and participation across three formats. There were speculations over Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja’s exit from A+ category (top bracket offering an annual salary of INR 7 crore) after their retirement from T20 internationals, but the trio was retained by the board. 

The duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was left out of the last central contract by the BCCI over certain disciplinary issues. While Iyer has already returned to the Indian team in the ODI format, Kishan has shown promising signs in the ongoing IPL 2025 campaign.

Iyer, in fact, also played an instrumental role in the Indian team’s Champions Trophy-winning campaign earlier this year. Iyer made his return to the Grade B category while Ishan was added to the Grade C bracket. 

Full List Of Players in BCCI’s Central Contracts For 2024-25 Season:

Grade A+

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Virat Kohli
  3. Jasprit Bumrah
  4. Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A

  1. Md. Siraj
  2. KL Rahul
  3. Shubman Gill
  4. Hardik Pandya
  5. Md. Shami
  6. Rishabh Pant

Grade B

  1. Suryakumar Yadav
  2. Kuldeep Yadav
  3. Axar Patel
  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  5. Shreyas Iyer

Grade C

  1. Rinku Singh
  2. Tilak Verma
  3. Ruturaj Gaikwad
  4. Shivam Dube
  5. Ravi Bishnoi
  6. Washington Sundar
  7. Mukesh Kumar
  8. Sanju Samson
  9. Arshdeep Singh
  10. Prasidh Krishna
  11. Rajat Patidar
  12. Dhruv Jurel
  13. Sarfaraz Khan
  14. Nitish Kumar Reddy
  15. Ishan Kishan
  16. Abhishek Sharma
  17. Akash Deep
  18. Varun Chakaravarthy
  19. Harshit Rana

Breakdown of the grades and salaries: 

Grade A+: Rs 7 crore per year
Grade A: Rs 5 crore per year
Grade B: Rs 3 crore per year
Grade C: Rs 1 crore per year

Harshit Rana, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy are among the upcoming stars to have been handed their maiden BCCI central contracts, included in category C. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has been upgraded to A category

Topics mentioned in this article

India India Cricket Team


Ishan Kishan


Shreyas Iyer


Virat Kohli Virat Kohli


Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma

BCCI

Cricket

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