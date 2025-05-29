Singapore Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag In Quarters; HS Prannoy Bows Out

The Indian men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament after rallying to beat seventh-seeded Indonesian pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani on Thursday.

The Indians won 19-21 21-16 21-19 in a gruelling contest that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They will face second seeded Malaysian team of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the next round.

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It was a commendable performance by the Indian duo, which is making a comeback after battling fitness issues for the past few weeks.

However, there was disappointment for India in the men’s singles competition as H S Prannoy bowed out following a 16-21 14-21 loss to Frenchman Christo Popov in the pre-quarterfinals.