Singapore Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag In Quarters; HS Prannoy Bows Out

Last Updated: 29, May 2025

The Indian men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament after rallying to beat seventh-seeded Indonesian pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani on Thursday.

The Indians won 19-21 21-16 21-19 in a gruelling contest that lasted one hour and 14 minutes. They will face second seeded Malaysian team of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the next round.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () { (function(d,t){var s=d.createElement(t); var s1=d.createElement(t);if (d.getElementById(‘jsw-init’)) return; s.setAttribute(‘id’,’jsw-init’);s.setAttribute(‘src’,’https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/_s/embed.js?ver=’+Date.now()); s.onload=function(){s1.appendChild(d.createTextNode(‘JioSaavnEmbedWidget.init({a:”1″, q:”1″, embed_src:”https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/playlist/110858205″, partner_id: “ndtv”});’));d.body.appendChild(s1);};d.body.appendChild(s); })(document,’script’); });

It was a commendable performance by the Indian duo, which is making a comeback after battling fitness issues for the past few weeks.

However, there was disappointment for India in the men’s singles competition as H S Prannoy bowed out following a 16-21 14-21 loss to Frenchman Christo Popov in the pre-quarterfinals.

Topics mentioned in this article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty Chirag Shetty


HS Prannoy


Badminton

Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.