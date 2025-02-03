"Smog And Trouble-Free": Irfan's Cheeky Dig At England After India's Win

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a subtle dig at the England team after India shattered records at Wankhede to secure a resounding 150-run victory over the touring side. In the final game of the enticing five-match series, India broke the shackles to script an emphatic win over England, concluding the series on a high note. The five-match affair saw a couple of heated remarks from current and former English players. After India cruised to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the series opener at Eden Gardens, Harry Brook made a comment that triggered India fans and forced a reaction from former cricketers.

(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);

Brook blatantly blamed smog in Kolkata, which made it hard for the England batters to pick India spinner Varun Chakravarthy during a press conference.

“Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He is tough to pick, and actually, with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here, and we can see the ball a bit easier,” the England vice-captain had said as quoted from Wisden.

After India’s memorable success at Wankhede Stadium, Irfan took a cheeky dig at the English team. He hinted at Brook’s “smog” remark while congratulating India for an emphatic 4-1 series win.

“The score line of #INDvENG was Smog & trouble-free for team India well done boys,” Irfan wrote on X.

In the final T20I, Abhishek Sharma’s power-hitting took centerstage. He muscled the ball to pick effortless boundaries, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats.

HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () { (function(d,t){var s=d.createElement(t); var s1=d.createElement(t);if (d.getElementById(‘jsw-init’)) return; s.setAttribute(‘id’,’jsw-init’);s.setAttribute(‘src’,’https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/_s/embed.js?ver=’+Date.now()); s.onload=function(){s1.appendChild(d.createTextNode(‘JioSaavnEmbedWidget.init({a:”1″, q:”1″, embed_src:”https://www.jiosaavn.com/embed/playlist/110858205″, partner_id: “ndtv”});’));d.body.appendChild(s1);};d.body.appendChild(s); })(document,’script’); });

His fiery 135(54) lit up the entire Wankhede as India’s total reached 247/9. While defending the herculean total, England floundered in front of a clinical bowling display from the hosts. The visiting side could barely last for 11 overs, folding on 97 and succumbing to a 150-run defeat.

Advertisement

var VUUKLE_CONFIG = {apiKey: ‘e6741053-104a-43d2-8bd8-b2536529f5cd’,articleId: ‘1’,comments: {enabled: false},emotes: {“enabled”: false},powerbar: {“enabled”: false},ads:{noDefaults: true}};(function() {var d = document,s = d.createElement(‘script’);s.async = true;s.src = ‘https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js’;(d.head || d.body).appendChild(s);})();

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)