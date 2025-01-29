Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 1
SL vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series in Galle. Josh Inglis is making his debut for Australia, who have recalled spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy into the playing XI. Beau Webster, who impressed on his debut against India in Sydney earlier this month, also makes the cut with regular skipper Pat Cummins not part of the squad. (Live Scorecard)
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Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt.), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mathew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy
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Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt.), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
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SL vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score Updates
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
The sun was beating down for most parts of that opening session, but towards the end, a few clouds started to arrive at the ground. There is some rain forecast in the afternoon, but hopefully, it does not turn out to be true. The second session is expected to begin at 0710 GMT.
Good headstart for Australia. They are aware that once the ball gets old, it is going to get tricky to negotiate the spinners, so they came out and treated the new-ball period like a Powerplay. One can expect many more wickets in the second session but what Head’s assault has done is, got his team close to 150 in the first session itself. Usman Khawaja is looking really solid at the other end, for his 65. Now, if the others can play around him a bit, the tourists will be hoping to double their Lunch score by the end of the innings. A collapse could definitely be on the cards, since this is Galle, but if one of Khawaja or Smith can bat deep, one end will be safeguarded.
One look at the previous paragraph and we realize how different a session that could have been. That’s why fielding is so important in all forms of cricket, not just white-ball. Even if we ignore the missed LBW review and that run out chance of Labuschagne, the other two chances should have been taken. It is moments like these which can swing the fortunes around. Make no mistake, Sri Lanka have bowled really well. The spinners are threatening to give a competition to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe of bowling more than 90 overs in a day’s play. Nishan Peiris was looking a bit off colour while Jayasuriya and Vandersay have been mostly on the money. Probably the economy rate of Jayasuriya does not show that but that is the Travis Head effect. And of course, because we are in Galle, the seamers are only going to make a special appearance to mark their attendance. Oh sorry. Seamer, not seamers. Angelo Mathews bowled only twice in the whole of 2024 and don’t think he will be required either here..
So let’s start the series of flashbacks. 4.6. Travis Head on 23. Australia on 32/0. Asitha Fernando got a terrific indipper which caught the South Australian in front of the sticks. Sri Lanka did not review, possibly thinking that there was bat involved and also probably, the height could have been a factor. UltraEdge detected nothing when ball went past bat and Ball Tracker returned three reds! Flashback number 2. 16.6. Marnus Labuschagne on 3. Australia on 96/1. Labuschagne had got out of his crease, thinking he had got one past short leg. But the fielder did well to stop the ball and have a shy at the striker’s end, only to miss. Labuschagne had not even reacted to try and get back. Flashback number 3. 28.3. Usman Khawaja on 54. Australia on 131/1. Prabath Jayasuriya got one to square up Khawaja and find the outside edge, only for Dhananjaya de Silva to grass it at first slip. And finally, Flashback number 4. 30.5. Steven Smith on 1. Australia on 138/2. Prabath Jayasuriya created another chance, got Smith to drive one aerially back at him, only for him to put it down.
Gosh. That is some session for the visitors. No Bazball, maybe, a Headball? The punt to push Head at the top of the order has paid dividends for Australia as they just reminded everyone how has Test cricket changed in terms of batting. One feels that Sri Lanka probably got overawed because they looked under pressure and missed a few moments, which could have changed this session.
Fuller, around off, Usman Khawaja works it through mid on for a run. LUNCH ON DAY 1, AUSTRALIA ARE 145/2!
Ooohhh… tossed up well outside off, Usman hops across and looks to defend. The ball spins in, bounces, takes the inside edge and drops just short of short leg!
Full, around off, Usman Khawaja defends.
Fuller, outside off, pretty slow, Steven Smith reaches out and drives it through the covers for a run.
Fuller, worked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! A long hop, around off, Khawaja rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
Fuller, around off, driven back to the bowler.
DROPPED? Indeed. Someone go and get hold of that crow which flew in between. No, we are serious. Jayasuriya did all the hard work, flighted the ball, gave an invitation to Smith and the batter responded. Jumped down the track and hit it straight back, but could not keep it down. Now, just at the time when the ball was coming to the bowler, a crow flew in between the ball and Jayasuriya, right across the pitch, towards the leg side. Maybe, that distracted the bowler and he could not hold on! Second catch put down by the Lankans.
Fuller, around off, Smith defends.
Down the leg side, Khawaja works it past leg slip for a run.
There it is! STEVEN SMITH REACHES THE LANDMARK OF 10,000 RUNS IN TEST CRICKET! The fifth fastest to the milestone, in terms of innings, doing it in number 205. Wastes no time, comes to the pitch of the ball and flicks it past a diving silly mid on, towards mid on for a single. Raises his bat to much of the delight of the Aussie supporters.
Outside off, Usman Khawaja uses his feet and pushes it down to mid on for a single.
The skipper, Steven Smith walks in next at number 4, replacing his disciple. Currently on 9999 Test runs.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Well, when Jeffrey Vandersay woke up this morning, Lady Luck told him, ‘Kid, just be patient. I am with you.’ He had Labuschagne’s name written on one of his amazing deliveries and eventually, he has got his man. Tossed up, outside off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes at it, pretty unconvincingly. The ball spins away, takes the outside edge and flies quickly to first slip. This time, Dhananjaya de Silva makes no mistake. Vandersay is pumped up and he richly deserves this wicket. Labuschagne, forlorn as he is always, even after scoring 200, heads back to the dressing room, crestfallen as well. He got a start, faced 49 balls, made 20 but got out on the 50th ball. The 43-run stand has been broken and AUSTRALIA ARE 135/2!
Outside off, pushed behind point for one.
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