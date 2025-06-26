Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Sri Lanka have made a fast start to their first innings after bowling Bangladesh out for 247 in the first session of Day 2 at Colombo. Asitha Fernando and Sonal Dinusha took three wickets each for the hosts. For Bangladesh, opener Shadman Islam was the top run-scorer, making 46. Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and tailender Taijul Islam all contributed with scores in the thirties. The winner of this Test will win the series, having a huge impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. (Live Scorecard)

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