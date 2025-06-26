Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Sri Lanka have made a fast start to their first innings after bowling Bangladesh out for 247 in the first session of Day 2 at Colombo. Asitha Fernando and Sonal Dinusha took three wickets each for the hosts. For Bangladesh, opener Shadman Islam was the top run-scorer, making 46. Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and tailender Taijul Islam all contributed with scores in the thirties. The winner of this Test will win the series, having a huge impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. (Live Scorecard)
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SL vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2
Last 20 updates
2nd Innings
Bangladesh could only add 27 runs to their overnight total, with a few late blows coming from Taijul Islam. However, they’ll be disappointed with how their bowlers started the day. The pacers struggled to find their rhythm and ended up conceding runs at a steady pace. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul brought some control later in the session, bowling well in tandem, and Taijul even came close to a breakthrough, only to be denied by umpire’s call. Bangladesh will need to make good use of the break to regroup and reassess their plans. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to stretch this opening partnership as much as possible. Join us at 7.10 AM GMT for all the action after Lunch.
SESSION SUMMARY – 110 runs and 2 wickets in 29.3 overs! Sri Lanka completely bossed the morning session and have taken control of the Test. It didn’t take them long to wrap up the remaining two Bangladesh wickets. Their openers, Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara, then came out with positive intent, and with Bangla struggling to maintain discipline with the ball, they scored freely. Both batters remained unbeaten in their 40s, and the deficit has now been cut down to just 164 runs.
A bit of a mix-up but no harm done! Quicker, short and on off, Pathum Nissanka runs it down to short third and sets off for the run. Both the batters at one moment get stranded halfway down the crease, but they make thier ground in the end. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2!
A bit short and on off, Lahiru Udara steers it towards cover-point for one.
Oh..close! Flighted, full and on middle and off, turns in, Lahiru Udara looks to push it away but gets an inside edge that just flies past short leg.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Lahiru Udara taps it out to short covers.
Floated, full and on off, Pathum Nissanka opens the face of his bat and guides it through point for a single.
Flatter, full and on off, Pathum Nissanka blocks it out.
Short again and on off, Lahiru Udara moves back to punch it away but stabs it out on the pitch.
Goes short and on middle, Lahiru Udara flicks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a brace. The runs have dried up significantly.
Flighted, full and on middle and leg, Lahiru Udara defends it on the front foot.
Flatter, short and on middle, turns away quickly. Lahiru Udara moves back and just about gets his bat in line to keep it out.
Floated, full and on middle, Lahiru Udara uses his feet and drives it to covers.
Tossed up, full and on middle and off, Lahiru Udara taps it to short covers.
Drags his length back, on off, Lahiru Udara pats it towards covers for one more.
Tossed up, full and on off, Lahiru Udara defends it on the front foot.
Another short delivery, on middle, Pathum Nissanka pats it towards long on for another run.
Goes short again, on middle, Lahiru Udara flicks it off the back foot through square leg for a run.
Floated, full and around off, Lahiru Udara goes down across to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW, but turned down. Impact well outside off.
Short and on middle, Pathum Nissanka punches it to long on for a single.
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