U19 Asia Cup, Live: Japan Bounce Back In Style As India Go 2 Down
India vs Japan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Japan skipper Koji Hardgrave Abe won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on Monday in Sharjah. India will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking 43-run loss against the arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, Japan also faced a big defeat by 243 runs against the hosts UAE. Both the teams are now looking to bounce back, in order to get their campaign on track. (Live Scorecard)
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IND vs JPN, U19 Asia Cup, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards mid off.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
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Wide.
No run, played towards mid on.
Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2 runs, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.
Four! Played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards point.
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