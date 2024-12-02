U19 Asia Cup, Live: Japan Bounce Back In Style As India Go 2 Down

Last Updated: 2, December 2024

India vs Japan Live Updates, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024: Japan skipper Koji Hardgrave Abe won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their ACC U19 Asia Cup match on Monday in Sharjah. India will be coming to this clash after facing a shocking 43-run loss against the arch-rivals Pakistan. On the other hand, Japan also faced a big defeat by 243 runs against the hosts UAE. Both the teams are now looking to bounce back, in order to get their campaign on track. (Live Scorecard)

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“Matches”: “1”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Strikerate”: “118.51”,
“Runs”: “32”
},
“Bowling”: {
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“Average”: “0”,
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“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
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“114346”: {
“Position”: “5”,
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“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
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“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
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“Average”: “16”,
“Strikerate”: “69.81”,
“Runs”: “74”
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“Bowling”: {
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“status”: “Available”,
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“127077”: {
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“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “67”,
“Strikerate”: “87.01”,
“Runs”: “67”
},
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“Style”: “RM”,
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“Economyrate”: “6”,
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“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
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“98480”: {
“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Hardik Raj”,
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“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “10”,
“Strikerate”: “90.90”,
“Runs”: “10”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Economyrate”: “7.83”,
“Wickets”: “0”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“126953”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Harvansh Pangalia”,
“Name_Short”: “H Pangalia”,
“Iskeeper”: true,
“Skill”: “4”,
“Skill_Name”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Role”: “Wicket Keeper”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “26”,
“Strikerate”: “92.85”,
“Runs”: “26”
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“Bowling”: {
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“status_id”: 12,
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“125571”: {
“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Samarth Nagaraj”,
“Name_Short”: “S Nagaraj”,
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“Bowling”: {
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“Economyrate”: “4.50”,
“Wickets”: “3”
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“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
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“88174”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Yudhajit Guha”,
“Name_Short”: “Y Guha”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “RHB”,
“Average”: “0”,
“Strikerate”: “56.52”,
“Runs”: “13”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “46”,
“Economyrate”: “4.60”,
“Wickets”: “1”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 4,
“nationality”: “India”
},
“126954”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Chetan Sharma”,
“Name_Short”: “C Sharma”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
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“Matches”: “1”,
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“nationality”: “India”
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“Name_Short”: “JPN-U19”,
“Players”: {
“93991”: {
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“Name_Full”: “Nihar Parmar”,
“Name_Short”: “N Parmar”,
“Skill”: “1”,
“Skill_Name”: “Batsman”,
“Role”: “Batter”,
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“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
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“Strikerate”: “58.97”,
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“106849”: {
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“Role”: “Batter”,
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“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
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“Average”: “17”,
“Strikerate”: “58.62”,
“Runs”: “17”
},
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“93976”: {
“Position”: “4”,
“Name_Full”: “Kazuma Stafford”,
“Name_Short”: “K Stafford”,
“Skill”: “3”,
“Skill_Name”: “All-Rounder”,
“Role”: “All-Rounder”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “2”,
“Strikerate”: “16.66”,
“Runs”: “2”
},
“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “LM”,
“Average”: “103”,
“Economyrate”: “9.36”,
“Wickets”: “1”
},
“status_id”: 12,
“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 128,
“nationality”: “Japan”
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“106871”: {
“Position”: “5”,
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“Name_Short”: “D Panckhurst”,
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“106860”: {
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“Name_Full”: “Timothy Moore”,
“Name_Short”: “T Moore”,
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“Strikerate”: “9.09”,
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“Position”: “7”,
“Name_Full”: “Hugo Kelly”,
“Name_Short”: “H Kelly”,
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“Matches”: “2”,
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“Strikerate”: “5.88”,
“Runs”: “1”
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“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “OB”,
“Average”: “72”,
“Economyrate”: “7.20”,
“Wickets”: “1”
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“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 128,
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“106870”: {
“Position”: “8”,
“Name_Full”: “Max Lynn”,
“Name_Short”: “M Lynn”,
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“Position”: “9”,
“Name_Full”: “Kiefer Lake”,
“Name_Short”: “K Lake”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “2”,
“Strikerate”: “18.18”,
“Runs”: “2”
},
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“Style”: “RM”,
“Average”: “24.25”,
“Economyrate”: “6.06”,
“Wickets”: “4”
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“status”: “Available”,
“nationality_id”: 128,
“nationality”: “Japan”
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“93989”: {
“Position”: “10”,
“Name_Full”: “Aarav Tiwari”,
“Name_Short”: “A Tiwari”,
“Skill”: “2”,
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“Matches”: “2”,
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“106868”: {
“Position”: “11”,
“Name_Full”: “Charles Hinze”,
“Name_Short”: “C Hinze”,
“Skill”: “2”,
“Skill_Name”: “Bowler”,
“Role”: “Bowler”,
“Confirm_XI”: true,
“Matches”: “2”,
“Batting”: {
“Style”: “LHB”,
“Average”: “3”,
“Strikerate”: “18.75”,
“Runs”: “3”
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“Bowling”: {
“Style”: “SLO”,
“Average”: “94”,
“Economyrate”: “6.26”,
“Wickets”: “1”
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IND vs JPN, U19 Asia Cup, Live Updates


Last 20 updates


1st Innings


Refresh

  1. 31.4
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards covers.

  2. 31.3
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Karthikeya KP

    1 run, played towards mid on.

  3. 31.2
    0

    Nihar Parmar to Karthikeya KP

    No run, played towards mid off.

  4. 31.1
    4

    Nihar Parmar to Karthikeya KP

    Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  5. 30.6
    1

    Kiefer Lake to Karthikeya KP

    1 run, played towards mid wicket.

  6. 30.6
    1
    wd

    Kiefer Lake to Karthikeya KP

    Wide.

  7. 30.5
    0

    Kiefer Lake to Karthikeya KP

    No run, played towards mid on.

  8. 30.4
    6

    Kiefer Lake to Karthikeya KP

    Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  9. 30.3
    2

    Kiefer Lake to Karthikeya KP

    2 runs, played towards covers.

  10. 30.2
    1

    Kiefer Lake to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards point.

  11. 30.1
    4

    Kiefer Lake to Mohammad Amaan

    Four! Played towards mid wicket.

  12. 29.6
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards mid on.

  13. 29.5
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Karthikeya KP

    1 run, played towards mid on.

  14. 29.4
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards mid on.

  15. 29.3
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Karthikeya KP

    1 run, played towards mid on.

  16. 29.2
    1

    Nihar Parmar to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards mid off.

  17. 29.1
    0

    Nihar Parmar to Mohammad Amaan

    No run, played towards mid wicket.

  18. 28.6
    1

    Kiefer Lake to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards covers.

  19. 28.5
    1

    Kiefer Lake to Karthikeya KP

    1 run, played towards mid wicket.

  20. 28.4
    1

    Kiefer Lake to Mohammad Amaan

    1 run, played towards point.


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Topics mentioned in this article

India U19 India U19


Japan Under-19 Japan Under-19


Vaibhav Suryavanshi


Mohammad Amaan


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