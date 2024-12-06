U19 Asia Cup SF Live: India On Top As SL Eye Recovery After Top-Order Fails
India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe have steadied three-down Sri Lanka after a top-order collapse against India in the semi-final. Earlier, Indian bowlers were off to a stunning start, managing to claim three Lankan wickets inside the first four overs, with Chetan Sharma weaving magic with the ball. Earlier, India qualified for the semi-finals after thrashing UAE by 10 wickets in their final group game in Sharjah. Chasing 137, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76*) and Ayush Mhatre (67*) added an unbeaten 143 to see India across the line in just 16.1 overs. Earlier, UAE were bowled out for 137 with six overs to spare, having opted to bat first. (Live Scorecard)
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IND vs SL, U19 Asia Cup 2024, Live Updates
Last 20 updates
1st Innings
OUT! b Ayush Mhatre.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
wd
Wide.
2 runs, played towards third man.
Fuller around off, Lakvin Abeysinghe drives this through cover fo rone.
SIX! HAMMERED DOWN THE GROUND FOR SIX! On a length around middle and leg, Lakvin Abeysinghe humps down the track hammers it up and over the long on fielder for a massive six. This partnership is now becoming threatening for India Under-19.
Short and wide outside off. Lakvin Abeysinghe slaps it to sweeper covers for a run.
Fuller on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives the ball to sweeper covers for a single.
Fuller on off. Lakvin Abeysinghe plays a reverse sweep to the right of point for a single.
Floats up on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives it to sweeper covers for a single.
Tosses the ball up on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives it back to the bowler.
Fuller on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan blocks it off the front foot.
Short and wide, Lakvin Abeysinghe slogs his bat hard but misses.
Drops the length back outside off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan slaps it to thrid man for a single.
Fuller on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives the ball to covers.
On a length around middle and off, Sharujan Shanmuganathan punches this towards short cover for no run.
Good length on off, Sharujan Shanmuganathan flicks this towards mid-wicket for no run.
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