U19 Asia Cup SF Live: India On Top As SL Eye Recovery After Top-Order Fails

India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe have steadied three-down Sri Lanka after a top-order collapse against India in the semi-final. Earlier, Indian bowlers were off to a stunning start, managing to claim three Lankan wickets inside the first four overs, with Chetan Sharma weaving magic with the ball. Earlier, India qualified for the semi-finals after thrashing UAE by 10 wickets in their final group game in Sharjah. Chasing 137, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76*) and Ayush Mhatre (67*) added an unbeaten 143 to see India across the line in just 16.1 overs. Earlier, UAE were bowled out for 137 with six overs to spare, having opted to bat first. (Live Scorecard)

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