U19 Asia Cup SF Live: India On Top As SL Eye Recovery After Top-Order Fails

Last Updated: 6, December 2024

India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final, Live Updates: Sharujan Shanmuganathan and Lakvin Abeysinghe have steadied three-down Sri Lanka after a top-order collapse against India in the semi-final. Earlier, Indian bowlers were off to a stunning start, managing to claim three Lankan wickets inside the first four overs, with Chetan Sharma weaving magic with the ball. Earlier, India qualified for the semi-finals after thrashing UAE by 10 wickets in their final group game in Sharjah. Chasing 137, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (76*) and Ayush Mhatre (67*) added an unbeaten 143 to see India across the line in just 16.1 overs. Earlier, UAE were bowled out for 137 with six overs to spare, having opted to bat first. (Live Scorecard)

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IND vs SL, U19 Asia Cup 2024, Live Updates


Last 20 updates


1st Innings


Refresh

  1. 28.2
    W

    Ayush Mhatre to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    OUT! b Ayush Mhatre.

  2. 28.1
    0

    Ayush Mhatre to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    No run, played towards covers.

  3. 27.6
    1

    Hardik Raj to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    1 run, played towards mid wicket.

  4. 27.5
    0

    Hardik Raj to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    No run, played towards covers.

  5. 27.4
    0

    Hardik Raj to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    No run, played towards point.

  6. 27.4
    1
    wd

    Hardik Raj to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Wide.

  7. 27.3
    2

    Hardik Raj to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    2 runs, played towards third man.

  8. 27.2
    1

    Hardik Raj to Lakvin Abeysinghe

    Fuller around off, Lakvin Abeysinghe drives this through cover fo rone.

  9. 27.1
    6

    Hardik Raj to Lakvin Abeysinghe

    SIX! HAMMERED DOWN THE GROUND FOR SIX! On a length around middle and leg, Lakvin Abeysinghe humps down the track hammers it up and over the long on fielder for a massive six. This partnership is now becoming threatening for India Under-19.

  10. 26.6
    1

    Ayush Mhatre to Lakvin Abeysinghe

    Short and wide outside off. Lakvin Abeysinghe slaps it to sweeper covers for a run.

  11. 26.5
    1

    Ayush Mhatre to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Fuller on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives the ball to sweeper covers for a single.

  12. 26.4
    1

    Ayush Mhatre to Lakvin Abeysinghe

    Fuller on off. Lakvin Abeysinghe plays a reverse sweep to the right of point for a single.

  13. 26.3
    1

    Ayush Mhatre to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Floats up on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives it to sweeper covers for a single.

  14. 26.2
    0

    Ayush Mhatre to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Tosses the ball up on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives it back to the bowler.

  15. 26.1
    0

    Ayush Mhatre to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Fuller on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan blocks it off the front foot.

  16. 25.6
    0

    Chetan Sharma to Lakvin Abeysinghe

    Short and wide, Lakvin Abeysinghe slogs his bat hard but misses.

  17. 25.5
    1

    Chetan Sharma to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Drops the length back outside off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan slaps it to thrid man for a single.

  18. 25.4
    0

    Chetan Sharma to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Fuller on off. Sharujan Shanmuganathan drives the ball to covers.

  19. 25.3
    0

    Chetan Sharma to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    On a length around middle and off, Sharujan Shanmuganathan punches this towards short cover for no run.

  20. 25.2
    0

    Chetan Sharma to Sharujan Shanmuganathan

    Good length on off, Sharujan Shanmuganathan flicks this towards mid-wicket for no run.


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Topics mentioned in this article

India U19 India U19


Sri Lanka U19 Sri Lanka U19


Vaibhav Suryavanshi


Andre Siddharth


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Sri Lanka Under-19 vs India Under-19, 2nd Semi-Final


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