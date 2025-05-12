Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live Updates: Cricket World In Meltdown After Shock Announcement

Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live Updates: Star India batter Virat Kohli left all the fans heartbroken after he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. The 36-year-old batter, who made his Test debut in 2011, played a total of 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with the highest score of 254. This news came as a double whammy for the fans and the Indian selectors as few days ago, skipper Rohit Sharma also bowed out of the longest format. With the two greats now calling time on their Test careers, the selectors will be having a headache while picking a squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

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Here are the Live Updates from Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement:

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