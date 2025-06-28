West Indies vs Australia Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Australia Thrash West Indies By 159 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series
WI vs AUS Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Australia bundled out West Indies for just 141 in their second innings to clinch a convincing 159-run victory on Day 3 of the first Test at Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia managed to put up a big total of 310, with Alex Carey (65), Beau Webster (63) and Travis Head (61) all slamming half-centuries. In response to the target of 311, West Indies’ batting collapsed to 86/8. Tailender Shamar Joseph put up a fight with a swashbuckling 22-ball 44, adding to his match haul of nine wickets, but ultimately couldn’t help his team to victory. Pacer Josh Hazlewood took a five-wicket haul. This match, therefore, becomes Australia’s first victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. (Scorecard)
HS_Array.functionArray.push(function () {
//setTimeout(function () {
loadJSFile(“https://cdn.ndtv.com/sports_ndtvin/js/com_cricketCommentary.js?prod-ver=93.27”, 1)
// }, 70);
setTimeout(function () {
var box = $(‘.commentary-box’);
var startAt = 50;
var isautoplay = ‘1’;
var autoPlayTime = ’30’;
var numberOfdata = 50;
var matchID = ‘wiau06252025256692′;
var cricfrequency = ’20’;
var cricperiod = ‘4’;
SI_Array.cricketCommentary(box, startAt, matchID, cricperiod, cricfrequency, isautoplay, autoPlayTime);
}, 150);
});
Last 20 updates
4th Innings
Right. That accelerated pretty quickly. Australia were favourites before the start of the Test match and they were favourites post Lunch on Day 3. But, for the first 7 sessions, this game could have gone anywhere. West Indies will admit that they let it slip through some really poor fielding, where they dropped 7 catches while Australia will admit that they got very lucky through some controversial umpiring calls, as they earn their fourth straight win in Tests at this venue. But what’s done cannot be undone. West Indies have given a terrific picture of themselves and for the first time in say, 25-odd years, a West Indies-Australia Test series will not be one-sided. The second Test is scheduled on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Grenada. Looking at this Test, won’t be surprised to see a fast, bouncy track over there too and this Windies bowling attack would be keen to inflict further wounds on an Aussie batting lineup which lacks confidence. But does the home side’s own batting unit have the confidence of tackling the world-class Aussie attack? They will do well to learn from this mishap. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 2 pm GMT but our buildup will begin well in advance. So do tune in early. In the meantime, you can catch all the updates from Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs Zimbabwe, England Women vs India Women and also, England vs India. Have fun. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
The victorious captain of Australia, PAT CUMMINS, calls this a great Test match. Honestly says that on Friday morning, he thought it would be a very close game as it felt on balance. On the batting partnerships in Australia’s second innings, Cummins says that he was thinking that they should try and somehow get to 200, but is amazed by the way Carey, Head and Webster batted. On Josh Hazlewood, Pat says that he would take this pitch and Hazlewood wherever they play. Details that Hazlewood presents a very good seam position and bowls on the same line and length over and over again. On Beau Webster, PC states that Webster made it to the Aussie team on the back of some Sheffield runs (First-calls tournament in Australia). Adds that Webster is positive and the way he makes his runs is exciting. On his message to his group ahead of the second Test, Pat Cummins wants the players to rest well, as the turnaround is pretty short. On the team changes, Cummins says that the management will take a decision on assessing the conditions at that venue. Wants this side to enjoy for a couple of days but warns them against taking it overboard.
The skipper of West Indies, ROSTON CHASE, calls this loss as heartbreaking. Details that West Indies started really well on Day 1 after losing the toss and would have taken Australia’s score of 180 any time. Adds that while batting, the plan was to get a lead of at least a 100 which could set the game up for victory but rues the poor start. Cheekily says that himself and Shai Hope were getting a partnership in the first innings but some rough decisions derailed the team. Still, overall he feels that his side fought hard but could not get its batting innings together. On whether he could have done anything differently in the third innings, Chase honestly says that fielding let the team down. Admits that West Indies dropped too many catches and did not take their chances. Stresses that they cannot be giving opposition batters so many chances at this level. Gives full credit to Australia for batting well but praises his own bowlers for keeping on coming in and delivering. On Shamar Joseph, Roston says that coming into this game, Shamar had a fair bit of controversy regarding Sir Curtly Ambrose but he used that as fire to power hs game, which just shows his character. On the challenge of facing a world-class bowling attack in the final innings, RC says that the team didn’t get off to a good start again. Details that they were looking for a 50-run opening stand as they were eyeing it as a new-ball wicket as the new ball was doing things. But rues the early loss of the experienced batter in Kraigg Brathwaite which never enabled them to get off the back foot from thereon.
Australia’s TRAVIS HEAD HAS BEEN ADJUDGED THE PLAYER OF THE MATCH, for his twin half centuries. On him developing a habit of playing key knocks in crunch times, Head smiles and says that he would have loved to get a few more runs. Admits that it was challenging out there on Day 1, but believes that the Aussies fought hard. Is happy to get the win. On playing against his usual free flowing self in the second innings, Travis says that he felt more positive on Day 1 with the game for the taking. Honestly admits that on Day 2, he was desperate to just get through to Stumps as late wickets dent the momentum and he wanted the momentum to be with his team in the dressing room. Agrees that he started slow in the second innings but feels that this is one of his best knocks. On his partnership with Beau Webster in the second innings, TH says that he has played with Webster a lot in First-Class cricket and feels that Webster has got a lot of experience in such conditions and he just takes the pressure off you as a partner. On batting more responsibly in the absence of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head says that he always tries to play responsibly irrespective and tries to contribute every time he plays. Is a bit disappointed to not score at Lord’s (in the WTC final) and adds that the Aussie unit was hurting after the loss but feels nice to start this cycle with a win and be amongst the runs.
… THE PRESENTATION …
Australia’s JOSH HAZLEWOOD is up for a chat with the broadcasters. Hazlewood says that there was enough on the wicket, as it was starting to get tired and getting up and down. States that it was just about hitting that area time and time again and be patient. On what separates Hazlewood from the others, Josh says that he is just enjoying his cricket. Adds that they have got a pretty cool background staff and it is a fun dressing room too. On the quick finish, The Hoff says that they thought that the new ball will do the trick but didn’t think it will happen so quickly. On the pitch, JH says that there were a few cracks on a bit short of a length and that was making life difficult for the batters as they were kept guessing.
‘The Big Three’ do it again. 7 wickets combined apiece in both innings for Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins shows why they are considered as the Big Three. Despite a low score in the first innings by their batters, the bowlers did really well to restrict West Indies to a lead of 10, while in the second innings, Hazlewood was just outstanding, landing the ball on one area consistently. They too, have a decent fourth seamer in Beau Webster, who, just like Greaves, keeps the run scoring down and manages to nibble the ball away.
Talking about bowling for West Indies across both innings, it was nothing short of superb. The first innings seemed to be totally reliant on Shamar Joseph but come the second dig, it seemed to be a total team effort. But fielding let the team down badly. They dropped 4 catches in the first innings and dropped 3 more in the second – a total of 7 drops in the match, with 5 of those coming from the bowling of Shamar Joseph alone! Crucially, they dropped Usman Khawaja twice in the first innings and Head in the second, with Australia at 107/4 on the morning of Day 3. Ironically, they did not drop a catch after Head’s drop, but the game ran away from them. A shout out to Shamar Joseph for his 9 wickets in the match but the pace bowling, in general, looked terrific, with the 4-pronged attack in Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Justin Greaves coming in at the Aussies consistently.
If you commit a mistake, it is human. But if you repeat the mistake, it is not pardonable. Australia learnt from their batting errors in the first innings and played with more gumption in the second innings. They lost 4 wickets quickly but on the day that mattered, the middle order stood up nicely. Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey played with determination and later, innovation, to shift the pressure back onto the hosts. And not to forget, the useful partnerships chipped in by the tail. Superb.
Disappointing would be an understatement for the home side. They had Australia in deep trouble, first bowling them out for 180 and then, in the second innings, at 65/4. But then, the hosts let it slip through some shoddy fielding combined with some inconsistent bowling and before they knew it, there was a mountain in front of them. The batting in the last innings was nothing short of shocking, collapsing from 47/1 to 86/8, before the 9th wicket stand gave them some sort of respect. Only 4 batters managed to reach double digits after a promising 43-run stand for the second wicket between John Campbell and Keacy Carty. Spare a thought for Campbell – he would be sitting in that Windies dressing room and thinking about that shot which brought about his dismissal in the fourth innings – a needless paddle. And the cookie crumbled.
It took a bit of a while but eventually, Australia have come back strongly to finish this match in three days. They have picked up all 10 wickets in one session, albeit extended, and though the overs bowled says 34, they nearly finished the game inside 30 overs.
OUT! CAUGHT! That’s it, it’s all over and Australia have got the job done on Day 3! Nathan Lyon tosses the ball up, not completely full and on middle and leg. Jayden Seales looks to lunge and block but gets an inside edge and the ball goes straight to short leg. Sam Konstas holds on to a sharp chance and up goes the finger from umpire Nitin Menon. It is the last over of the day and match, and Lyon shows his worth with a double whammy as the Aussie players rejoice. AUSTRALIA WIN BY 159 RUNS!
Jayden Seales is the last man in, replacing Shamar Joseph.
OUT! CAUGHT! Would you believe it? Ironic as it might seem, a pigeon has indeed got the breakthrough for Australia! That break seems to have broken the momentum of Shamar Joseph and the fastest fifty by a West Indian batter in Test cricket will stay with Shane Shillingford for a while. Flighted, outside off, Shamar looks to drive it through the off side, but gets a thick outside edge. It goes towards the keeper, but Alex Carey cannot hang on. Luckily for him though, it hits his body and lobs up in the air. Since he is donning the helmet, Carey is not able to see where the ball went but Usman Khawaja at first slip is aware of the situation. Charges forward and takes a very good catch. Australia appeal but Shamar does not bother waiting. End of an entertaining 44 (22) and the 55-run stand is broken at last. West Indies 141/9 and Australia have 3 balls to try and end the match on Day 3.
Anyone missing Glenn McGrath? He would have been a handful here, in trying to finish this tail off. A pigeon has come on the pitch and is just not wanting to leave! Umpire Nitin Menon kindly tries to shoo it away but it refuses to go away from the action and shifts to short leg. But at least, we can play now.
Full, outside off, Joseph leans to drive but misses as the ball turns away a mile. The keeper, Alex Carey, whips off the bails and appeals for a stumping towards the square leg umpire, but he does not take it upstairs.
FOUR! CLOUT! Full and wide outside off, Shamar Joseph leans and crashes it over cover for a boundary! Moves to 44 (20)!
Right. Now this is interesting. The fastest 50 in Test cricket for West Indies is by Shane Shillingford, in 25 balls, against New Zealand, in Jamaica, in 2014. Shamar Joseph is on 40 (19). Will he be able to break that record? And this will now be the final over of the day, as confirmed by Daren Ganga on air.
FOUR! Edged and through for a boundary as the 50-run stand comes up between these two. Hard-length delivery, slightly outside off, Justin Greaves has a poke at it but gets an outside edge that goes down and to the left of the gully fielder, rolling away to the fence.
A mid-pitch chat now, between Greaves and Shamar. A punch of the gloves and we are ready.
Load more