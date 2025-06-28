West Indies vs Australia Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Australia Thrash West Indies By 159 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

WI vs AUS Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Australia bundled out West Indies for just 141 in their second innings to clinch a convincing 159-run victory on Day 3 of the first Test at Bridgetown, Barbados. Australia managed to put up a big total of 310, with Alex Carey (65), Beau Webster (63) and Travis Head (61) all slamming half-centuries. In response to the target of 311, West Indies’ batting collapsed to 86/8. Tailender Shamar Joseph put up a fight with a swashbuckling 22-ball 44, adding to his match haul of nine wickets, but ultimately couldn’t help his team to victory. Pacer Josh Hazlewood took a five-wicket haul. This match, therefore, becomes Australia’s first victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. (Scorecard)

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