WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Massive Overseas Names Up For Grabs
WPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini-auction will see the five WPL teams fill up their remaining 19 slots. 120 players, Indian and international, will go under the hammer, with each team having a total purse of Rs 15 crore. Among the 29 overseas players feature some massive names such as England captain Heather Knight, West Indian powerhouse Deandra Dottin and South African wicket-keeper batter Lizelle Lee. The likes of Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav will be the biggest Indian names going under the hammer.
Follow the Live Updates of WPL 2025 Auction here –
.nfeed twitter-widget {
width: 100% !important;
}
(function _chkLiveblogSubscription() {
if (typeof initalizeDB === “undefined”) {
setTimeout(_chkLiveblogSubscription, 10);
return;
}
var __obj = { id: ‘7251982’, type: ‘liveblog’, action:’get’ };
initalizeDB(__obj);
})();
var blogview_identity = ‘7251982’;
var rootFolder = “https://edata.ndtv.com/feeds/liveblog/”;
var gPageSize = 20;
var comments_url_form = “https://social.ndtv.com/static/Comment/Form/”;
var comments_url_list = “https://social.ndtv.com/static/Comment/List/”;
var comments_key = “ndtv-blog-9e72d6f46f4b9269241d0573daa4d7f6”;
var email_page = “https://www.ndtv.com/convergence/ndtv/new/liveblogemail.aspx”;
var homepage_blog_id = “”;
var hacked_blogview = [495290, 495879, 495839, 495929, 503969, 504555, 504554, 508454];
-
December15202412:07 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: A look at some big names –
The marquee players in the Women’s Premier League 2025 Auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), alongside several other prominent names.
-
December15202412:00 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: More details on players –The auction pool of 120 players includes 91 Indian and 29 international stars, featuring three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Of these, 30 players are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). With most franchises retaining their core squads, only 19 slots remain open, including 5 for overseas players.
-
December15202411:48 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: 120 players to feature –
The WPL 2025 Auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. A total of 120 players will feature for selection by the five franchises – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz.
-
(function(v,d,o,ai){ai=d.createElement(“script”);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);})(window, document, “//a.vdo.ai/core/v-ndtv/vdo.ai.js”);