WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Massive Overseas Names Up For Grabs

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini-auction will see the five WPL teams fill up their remaining 19 slots. 120 players, Indian and international, will go under the hammer, with each team having a total purse of Rs 15 crore. Among the 29 overseas players feature some massive names such as England captain Heather Knight, West Indian powerhouse Deandra Dottin and South African wicket-keeper batter Lizelle Lee. The likes of Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav will be the biggest Indian names going under the hammer.

Follow the Live Updates of WPL 2025 Auction here –