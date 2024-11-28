Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI LIVE: Rizwan Eyes Back-To-Back Series Wins
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Mohammed Rizwan will be eyeing a second successive ODI series win as Pakistan’s white-ball captain as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Bulawayo. Without star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss in the first ODI, losing by 80 runs (via DLS method). However, they roared back in style in the second ODI, chasing down a paltry target of 146 in just 18.2 overs, with young opener Saim Ayub slamming a sensational 113* off just 62 balls. Having beaten Australia a few weeks ago, Pakistan now have the chance to win a series in Zimbabwe.
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