Zim vs Pak 3rd ODI LIVE: Rizwan Eyes Back-To-Back Series Wins

Last Updated: 28, November 2024

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Mohammed Rizwan will be eyeing a second successive ODI series win as Pakistan’s white-ball captain as Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Bulawayo. Without star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan suffered a devastating loss in the first ODI, losing by 80 runs (via DLS method). However, they roared back in style in the second ODI, chasing down a paltry target of 146 in just 18.2 overs, with young opener Saim Ayub slamming a sensational 113* off just 62 balls. Having beaten Australia a few weeks ago, Pakistan now have the chance to win a series in Zimbabwe. 

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Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team


Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Cricket Team


Blessing Muzarabani


Sikandar Raza Butt Sikandar Raza


Mohammad Rizwan


Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam


Saim Ayub


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Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

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