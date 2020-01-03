Subsea 7 Boosts Executive Team with Evans at Helm

Subsea 7 has made additions to its executive management team as the new CEO takes over, effective from 1 January, 2020.

John Evans is now in place as chief executive officer, succeeding Jean Cahuzac who retired at the end of 2019, but remains on the board of the company as a non-executive director.

Prior to his recent appointment as CEO, Evans was chief operating officer for Subsea 7 from 2005 to 2019.

“I’m delighted to take up my new role and my priority is to lead our high-calibre leadership team into our next chapter in an evolving energy industry. We are an innovative and collaborative company with talented people and strong client base, with a great future ahead,” said John Evans.

Other changes to the executive management team include the addition of three new members who previously held senior roles within the company:

Olivier Blaringhem has been appointed executive vice president – SURF and Conventional.

Steph McNeill has been appointed executive vice president – Renewables.

Phil Simons has been appointed executive vice president – Projects and Operations.