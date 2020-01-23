Deep Down Boosts Team with Two New VPs

Deep Down has appointed Richard Blackett as vice president of sales and business development, and Trevor Ashurst as vice president of finance, both new roles at the company.

Blackett most recently served as global vice president for Offshore Production in his thirteen years at National Oilwell Varco (NOV) based in Houston, Texas. Mr. Blackett led NOV’s effort to secure offshore production projects targeting primarily subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and topside production solutions. Additionally, he established strategic alliance agreements to expand NOV’s participation in conceptual studies, pre-FEED and FEED studies, mooring and subsea tieback systems.

Ashurst most recently served as both the manager of global financial planning and analysis and manager of investor relations at Dril-Quip. Prior to holding these dual roles, he was instrumental in Dril-Quip’s M&A activities as part of their Corporate Development group, ultimately serving as the finance manager for a newly acquired subsidiary.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down CEO, stated: “Richard and Trevor are not only great complements to our existing personnel, but they also fill strategic needs to help tap our creativity and drive the next stage of our growth as a premier offshore solutions provider. We are confident this puts Deep Down in an even stronger position to play a key role in a newly evolved ecosystem of operators, OEM’s and strategic partners.”