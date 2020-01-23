Deep Down Boosts Team with Two New VPs

Deep Down has appointed Richard Blackett as vice president of sales and business development, and Trevor Ashurst as vice president of finance, both new roles at the company.

Blackett most recently served as global vice president for Offshore Production in his thirteen years at National Oilwell Varco (NOV) based in Houston, Texas. Mr. Blackett led NOV’s effort to secure offshore production projects targeting primarily subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and topside production solutions. Additionally, he established strategic alliance agreements to expand NOV’s participation in conceptual studies, pre-FEED and FEED studies, mooring and subsea tieback systems.

Ashurst most recently served as both the manager of global financial planning and analysis and manager of investor relations at Dril-Quip. Prior to holding these dual roles, he was instrumental in Dril-Quip’s M&A activities as part of their Corporate Development group, ultimately serving as the finance manager for a newly acquired subsidiary.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down CEO, stated: “Richard and Trevor are not only great complements to our existing personnel, but they also fill strategic needs to help tap our creativity and drive the next stage of our growth as a premier offshore solutions provider. We are confident this puts Deep Down in an even stronger position to play a key role in a newly evolved ecosystem of operators, OEM’s and strategic partners.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 30 – ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Boosts Executive Team with Evans at Helm

Subsea 7 has made additions to its executive management team as the new CEO takes over, effective from 1 January, ...

read more →

PJ Valves Boosts Houston Ops with New Appointment

UK-based PJ Valves has appointed Kenneth Kmiec as Territory Leader for the Americas to support the company’s growth ...

read more →

Deep Casing Tools Boosts Asia Pacific Presence

Aberdeen-based oil and gas technology development company, Deep Casing Tools (DCT), has appointed two agents as ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Subsea Integrity Team

Xodus Group has appointed Djamel Hamel and Chris Overton as two principal consultants to its subsea integrity ...

read more →

Teledyne Boosts Sales Team in Australia and New Zealand

Teledyne CARIS and Teledyne Optech, both part of the Teledyne Technologies company have welcomed Daniel Kruimel to ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

Hiretech Boosts Management

Aberdeenshire based equipment rental specialists Hiretech has strengthened its team with a key management ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Advanced Analysis Team

Energy consultancy Xodus has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new advanced analysis lead. Ismael ...

read more →

Fishbones Boosts Team with 7 New Members

Reservoir stimulation technology provider Fishbones has appointed Lars-Tore Berg as its chief technology officer ...

read more →

OceanGate Boosts Its Team

OceanGate has hired subsea engineer, Dan Scoville, to join its team as Director of Systems Integration and Marine ...

read more →

Cortez Subsea Boosts Its Team in Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur

Cortez Subsea has more than doubled its team across Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur after being awarded a contract to lay ...

read more →

STR Boosts Singapore Team

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has recently appointed Aik Moh Nge as technical operations manager – ...

read more →

Proserv Boosts Norway Subsea Team with New CTO

Proserv has promoted Tore Erntsen to the position of chief technology officer (CTO), Subsea Controls, based at the ...

read more →

Applied Acoustic Engineering Boosts Sales Team

Subsea positioning and marine seismic products manufacturer, Applied Acoustic Engineering, has welcomed Hollie ...

read more →