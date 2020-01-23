Atteris Inks Engineering Services Agreement with Woodside

Atteris has signed a subsea and pipeline engineering services agreement with Woodside Energy.

The contract represents an extension of the longstanding partnership between Atteris and Woodside.

The contract will enable Woodside to continue to use Atteris engineering services across all project lifecycle phases.

Dermot O’Brien, Atteris’ general manager, said, “The signing of this contract demonstrates the trusting relationship between Atteris and Woodside for the last 20 years. It reaffirms Woodside’s confidence in our ability to provide leading-edge engineering solutions that are safe, reliable, environmentally sustainable and highly efficient. We remain committed to continue adding value to the Woodside business.”