Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 16 – December 22).

McDermott Gets ‘Heads Up’ from NYSE

Boskalis Wins €85M in Contracts

Subsea 7 Scores Lingshui 17-2 Risers Gig

Royal IHC Aids Installation of J-Lay System on ZPMC’s Vessel

Solstad Offshore Secures Work for Several Vessels

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (November 04 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (October 21 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 26 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 17 – June ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (May 20 – May ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 29 – May ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 18 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 11 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 04 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 28 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 21 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 14 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 07 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 31 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 24 – ...

read more →